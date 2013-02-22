Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 22, 2013 | 3:40pm EST

Rio from above

<p>The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen in the background with the Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen in the background with the Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

The Christ the Redeemer statue is seen in the background with the Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 15
<p>People enjoy the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

People enjoy the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

People enjoy the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 15
<p>An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 15
<p>An aerial view of the Athletes' Park constructed for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An aerial view of the Athletes' Park constructed for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

An aerial view of the Athletes' Park constructed for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 15
<p>A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 15
<p>An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. The stadium will also host games for the 2013 Confederations Cup and the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. The stadium will also host games for the 2013 Confederations Cup and the Rio 2016 Olympic...more

Friday, February 22, 2013

An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. The stadium will also host games for the 2013 Confederations Cup and the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 15
<p>An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 15
<p>An aerial view shows new chairs installed at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An aerial view shows new chairs installed at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

An aerial view shows new chairs installed at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
8 / 15
<p>An aerial view of the Athletes' Park constructed for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An aerial view of the Athletes' Park constructed for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

An aerial view of the Athletes' Park constructed for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 15
<p>An aerial view of the work site of the Athletes Village for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An aerial view of the work site of the Athletes Village for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

An aerial view of the work site of the Athletes Village for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
10 / 15
<p>An aerial view of the multipurpose arena at the former Jacarepagua race track, which is under renovations as part of Olympic Park for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An aerial view of the multipurpose arena at the former Jacarepagua race track, which is under renovations as part of Olympic Park for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

An aerial view of the multipurpose arena at the former Jacarepagua race track, which is under renovations as part of Olympic Park for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
11 / 15
<p>An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

An aerial view shows the roof installation at the Maracana Stadium, which is undergoing renovation for the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
12 / 15
<p>People enjoy the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

People enjoy the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

People enjoy the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
13 / 15
<p>An aerial view of the former Jacarepagua race track which is under renovations to install the Olympic Park for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

An aerial view of the former Jacarepagua race track which is under renovations to install the Olympic Park for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

An aerial view of the former Jacarepagua race track which is under renovations to install the Olympic Park for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
14 / 15
<p>The Sao Conrado neighbourhood is pictured in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

The Sao Conrado neighbourhood is pictured in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, February 22, 2013

The Sao Conrado neighbourhood is pictured in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The Pope's summer residence

The Pope's summer residence

Next Slideshows

The Pope's summer residence

The Pope's summer residence

On February 28 the Pope will take a helicopter to the papal summer retreat at Castel Gandolfo, where he will stay for around two months.

Feb 21 2013
Carnival: Sergio Moraes

Carnival: Sergio Moraes

Photographer Sergio Moraes documented his first Carnival in Rio de Janeiro 27 years ago.

Feb 21 2013
Mexico's lost dogs

Mexico's lost dogs

Up to 100,000 stray dogs prowl the streets of Ciudad Juarez, many of them abandoned by residents who fled the city at the height of the drug war.

Feb 20 2013
Operation cobra blood

Operation cobra blood

U.S. Marines drink snake blood in a Thai jungle exercise.

Feb 20 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast