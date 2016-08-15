Rio Olympic woes
A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Ryan Lochte and three fellow American swimmers were robbed by a group of armed men posing as police. The gunmen stole their cash and wallets, he said. They let the swimmers keep their cell phones and credentials. REUTERS/David Gray
The water in the Rio Olympics diving pool was bright green on Tuesday, baffling competitors in the women's synchronized event, who said they could not see their partner underwater. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The mysterious shade of the water, which contrasted sharply against the blue of the pool beside it, was also clearly visible on television to millions of viewers around the world, many of whom joked about algae and dye on social...more
On Tuesday night, a bus was ferrying journalists from a basketball venue to the Olympics media center when projectiles shattered two windows. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Some passengers said they heard gunshots but a police investigation concluded that they were stones. Two people suffered minor lacerations in the incident. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The games got off to a shambolic and nervous start with organizers apologizing to angry fans kept waiting for hours at security checkpoints to enter venues while, outside, shootings and bomb scares kept visitors on edge. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Police discovered a second bullet inside the Olympic equestrian center close to the stable area, a security source said on Wednesday, the second time a stray shot has been picked up at the venue over the past week. On Saturday, a stray bullet tore...more
Leading up to the games, concern flared over pollution levels in Rio's Guanabara Bay and nearby sea, where sailing, windsurfing and long-distance swimming events are being held. Two academic studies showed the waters were infected by drug-resistant...more
Winds wreaked havoc on the second full day of competition, forcing the cancellation of rowing races and delays to tennis and kayaking, while spectators ran for cover from flying signs, cafe umbrellas and other debris torn from their...more
Pedestrians help a woman who was injured when an advertising sign blew over in a wind storm in the Copacabana neighborhood . REUTERS/Andrew Downie
A loud blast shook the media seats near the finishing line of the men's cycling road race on the first day when Brazil's bomb squad detonated an unattended backpack, amid tight security at South America's first Games. Police have detonated several...more
