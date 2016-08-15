Rio Olympic woes

Leading up to the games, concern flared over pollution levels in Rio's Guanabara Bay and nearby sea, where sailing, windsurfing and long-distance swimming events are being held. Two academic studies showed the waters were infected by drug-resistant...more

Leading up to the games, concern flared over pollution levels in Rio's Guanabara Bay and nearby sea, where sailing, windsurfing and long-distance swimming events are being held. Two academic studies showed the waters were infected by drug-resistant super bacteria and microbes normally found only in hospitals. More worrying for many competitors is the floating debris which could crash against boats and slow them down in the competition. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

