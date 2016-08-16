Edition:
United States
Mon Aug 15, 2016

Rio Olympics: Day 10

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA in the women's 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA in the women's 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA in the women's 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the rain in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Simone Biles stumbles during her routine on the beam during the artistic gymnastics balance beam. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Simone Biles stumbles during her routine on the beam during the artistic gymnastics balance beam. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Simone Biles stumbles during her routine on the beam during the artistic gymnastics balance beam. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in the synchronized swimming duets preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in the synchronized swimming duets preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in the synchronized swimming duets preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes during men's fly 52kg boxing. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes during men's fly 52kg boxing. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes during men's fly 52kg boxing. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-hoon of South Korea crash in the men's omnium 40km final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-hoon of South Korea crash in the men's omnium 40km final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Glenn O'Shea of Australia, Elia Viviani of Italy and Park Sang-hoon of South Korea crash in the men's omnium 40km final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in men's 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in men's 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Mijain Lopez of Cuba celebrates with his coach after winning the gold medal in men's 130kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Men's Australian water polo teammates on the tribunes. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Men's Australian water polo teammates on the tribunes. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Men's Australian water polo teammates on the tribunes. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Elia Viviani of Italy reacts after winning gold in the men's track cycling omnium 40km. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Elia Viviani of Italy reacts after winning gold in the men's track cycling omnium 40km. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Elia Viviani of Italy reacts after winning gold in the men's track cycling omnium 40km. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia put their heads to the ground as they celebrate winning their match against Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei of China in badminton mixed doubles semifinals. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia put their heads to the ground as they celebrate winning their match against Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei of China in badminton mixed doubles semifinals. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir of Indonesia put their heads to the ground as they celebrate winning their match against Zhang Nan and Zhao Yunlei of China in badminton mixed doubles semifinals. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in synchronized swimming duets. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in synchronized swimming duets. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in synchronized swimming duets. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Xue Changrui of China reacts in the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Xue Changrui of China reacts in the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Xue Changrui of China reacts in the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Water splashes up as Sam Kendricks of USA lands after a jump in the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Water splashes up as Sam Kendricks of USA lands after a jump in the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Water splashes up as Sam Kendricks of USA lands after a jump in the men's pole vault final. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Sanne Wevers of Netherlands looks at her gold medal on the podium of the women's balance beam gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sanne Wevers of Netherlands looks at her gold medal on the podium of the women's balance beam gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Sanne Wevers of Netherlands looks at her gold medal on the podium of the women's balance beam gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jun Mizutani of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Bastian Steger of Germany, which gave Japan the victory over Germany in the men's table tennis team semifinals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Jun Mizutani of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Bastian Steger of Germany, which gave Japan the victory over Germany in the men's table tennis team semifinals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Jun Mizutani of Japan celebrates after winning his match against Bastian Steger of Germany, which gave Japan the victory over Germany in the men's table tennis team semifinals. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Fredrik Petersen of Sweden and Jose Toledo of Brazil in action at men's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Fredrik Petersen of Sweden and Jose Toledo of Brazil in action at men's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Fredrik Petersen of Sweden and Jose Toledo of Brazil in action at men's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea is assisted by medical personnel after crashing in the men's track cycling omnium 40km. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea is assisted by medical personnel after crashing in the men's track cycling omnium 40km. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Park Sang-Hoon of South Korea is assisted by medical personnel after crashing in the men's track cycling omnium 40km. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Matthieu Rosset of France is seen underwater after diving in the men's 3m springboard preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Matthieu Rosset of France is seen underwater after diving in the men's 3m springboard preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Matthieu Rosset of France is seen underwater after diving in the men's 3m springboard preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica runs in the wrong lane in the women's 200m preliminary. REUTERS/David Gray

Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica runs in the wrong lane in the women's 200m preliminary. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica runs in the wrong lane in the women's 200m preliminary. REUTERS/David Gray
Lauren Crandall (R) and Katelyn Falgowski of USA argue with the referee during their match against Germany in women's field hockey quarterfinals. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Lauren Crandall (R) and Katelyn Falgowski of USA argue with the referee during their match against Germany in women's field hockey quarterfinals. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Lauren Crandall (R) and Katelyn Falgowski of USA argue with the referee during their match against Germany in women's field hockey quarterfinals. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland covers her finger in the women's hammer throw final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland covers her finger in the women's hammer throw final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland covers her finger in the women's hammer throw final. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Habibollah Akhlaghi of Iran and Denis Kudla of Germany compete in men's 85kg wrestling repechage. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Habibollah Akhlaghi of Iran and Denis Kudla of Germany compete in men's 85kg wrestling repechage. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Habibollah Akhlaghi of Iran and Denis Kudla of Germany compete in men's 85kg wrestling repechage. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
A woman is transported to an ambulance after being hit by an overhead television camera that fell and injured two people near the Olympic Park venues for basketball and judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Emma Coburn of the U.S. celebrates with supporters after winning bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Emma Coburn of the U.S. celebrates with supporters after winning bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Emma Coburn of the U.S. celebrates with supporters after winning bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ri Se Gwang of North Korea holds his national flag after winning the gold in men's vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ri Se Gwang of North Korea holds his national flag after winning the gold in men's vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Ri Se Gwang of North Korea holds his national flag after winning the gold in men's vault. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson of USA plays Brazil in the women's water polo quarterfinals. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson of USA plays Brazil in the women's water polo quarterfinals. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson of USA plays Brazil in the women's water polo quarterfinals. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Igor Radivilov of Ukraine competes during the men's vault. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Igor Radivilov of Ukraine competes during the men's vault. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Igor Radivilov of Ukraine competes during the men's vault. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash during the women's omnium 10km scratch race. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash during the women's omnium 10km scratch race. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Anna Knauer of Germany and Allison Beveridge of Canada crash during the women's omnium 10km scratch race. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Third-placed Emma Coburn of the U.S. reacts next to winner Ruth Jebet of Bahrain and second placed Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi of Kenya after the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/David Gray

Third-placed Emma Coburn of the U.S. reacts next to winner Ruth Jebet of Bahrain and second placed Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi of Kenya after the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Third-placed Emma Coburn of the U.S. reacts next to winner Ruth Jebet of Bahrain and second placed Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi of Kenya after the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/David Gray
Swimmers, including Isabelle Haerle of Germany, wait to start the women's 10km marathon swim. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Swimmers, including Isabelle Haerle of Germany, wait to start the women's 10km marathon swim. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Swimmers, including Isabelle Haerle of Germany, wait to start the women's 10km marathon swim. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Samia Ahmed and Dara Hassanien of Egypt compete during the synchronized swimming duets preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Samia Ahmed and Dara Hassanien of Egypt compete during the synchronized swimming duets preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Samia Ahmed and Dara Hassanien of Egypt compete during the synchronized swimming duets preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Zhan Belenyuk of Ukraine and Davit Chakvetadze of Russia compete in the men's 85kg wrestling gold medal match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Zhan Belenyuk of Ukraine and Davit Chakvetadze of Russia compete in the men's 85kg wrestling gold medal match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Zhan Belenyuk of Ukraine and Davit Chakvetadze of Russia compete in the men's 85kg wrestling gold medal match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Demian Gonzalez of Argentina talks to children after his team's victory over Egypt in men's volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Demian Gonzalez of Argentina talks to children after his team's victory over Egypt in men's volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Demian Gonzalez of Argentina talks to children after his team's victory over Egypt in men's volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The men's and women's 470 fleet prepares to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The men's and women's 470 fleet prepares to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
The men's and women's 470 fleet prepares to compete. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
