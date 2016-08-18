Rio Olympics: Day 12
Carlos Ruben Navarro Valdez of Mexico competes with Zhao Shuai of China in the men's 58kg taekwondo semifinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the men's 200m semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Silver medalists Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas Figueiredo of Brazil, gold medalists Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany, and bronze medalists April Ross and Kerri Walsh of USA celebrate at the women's beach volleyball victory...more
Brianna Rollins celebrates winning the gold medal with silver medallist Nia Ali and bronze medallist Kristi Castlin, all of USA in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
William Arjona of Brazil and teammates celebrate after winning their match against Argentina in the men's volleyball quarterfinal. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Laura Ludwig and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in the gold medal match against Brazil in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Silver medallist Nia Ali of USA celebrates with her son Titus after the 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Elaine Thompson of Jamaica reacts after winning the gold in women's 200m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Luisito Pie of Dominican Republic celebrates winning the men's 58kg taekwondo bronze medal match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kerri Walsh of USA celebrates winning the bronze in women's beach volleyball. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Brianna Rollins of USA reacts after winning the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Tianna Bartoletta of USA competes in women's long jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Rose Keddell of New Zealand (L) stumbles over Crista Cullen of Britain in women's field hockey semifinal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico reacts after being disqualified in the women's 100m hurdles semifinal. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nikkita Holder of Canada falls in the women's 100m hurdles semifinal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jazmin Sawyers of Britain prepares to compete in the women's long jump final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tony Parker of France questions the referee's call in the men's basketball quarterfinal against Spain. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mo Farah of Britain runs as Mead Hassan of the U.S. falls after they collided in the men's 5000m. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Evan Jager of the U.S. celebrates after winning silver in the men's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Mira Potkonen of Finland competes in the women's light 60kg boxing semifinal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Jackeline Renteria of Colombia and Janet Sovero of Peru compete in the women's freestyle 58kg wrestling finals. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Lara Vadlau and Jolanta Ogar of Austria wait for the start of the women's two person dinghy sailing race final. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya gestures as he crosses the finish line to win the gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Ma Long of China plays against Koki Niwa of Japan in the men's team table tennis gold medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Maria Kurjo of Germany competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Paola Espinosa of Mexico competes in women's 10m platform diving preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Eri Tosaka of Japan celebrates with her coach after winning the gold medal in women's freestyle 48kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
USA players celebrate after winning the women's water polo semifinal against Hungary. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Eva de Goede of Netherlands falls while competing against Hannah Kruger of Germany in women's field hockey semifinal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Neymar of Brazil competes during the men's soccer semifinal match against Honduras. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Bastian Steger of Germany reacts during his match with Timo Boll against Lee Sang-Su and Jung Young-Sik of South Korea in the men's team table tennis bronze medal match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Willem Coertzen of South Africa competes in the shot put portion of the men's decathlon. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tobias Reichmann of Germany in action in the men's handball quarterfinal against Qatar. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Sarah Barrow of Britain competes in women's 10m platform diving preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum of Germany riding Fibonacci competes in the equestrian jumping team final. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nick Miller of Britain competes in the men's hammer throw qualifying round. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Yoshitaku Nagasako of Japan competes in men's BMX seeding phase runs. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Petra Olli of Finland and Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan compete in the women's freestyle 58kg wrestling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Akihiko Nakamura of Japan competes in the long jump portion of the men's decathlon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Athletes compete in the men's 5000m preliminary. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
