Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 18, 2016 | 10:55pm EDT

Rio Olympics: Day 13

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the gold in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the gold in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the gold in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 40
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
2 / 40
Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win gold in the men's 200m. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win gold in the men's 200m. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win gold in the men's 200m. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
3 / 40
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after winning the 200m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after winning the 200m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after winning the 200m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 40
Usain Bolt of Jamaica, Alonso Edward of Panama and Andre De Grasse of Canada react after their 200m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica, Alonso Edward of Panama and Andre De Grasse of Canada react after their 200m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica, Alonso Edward of Panama and Andre De Grasse of Canada react after their 200m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 40
Maicel Uibo of Estonia pretends to give CPR to Akihiko Nakamura of Japan after the men's decathlon 1500m. REUTERS/David Gray

Maicel Uibo of Estonia pretends to give CPR to Akihiko Nakamura of Japan after the men's decathlon 1500m. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Maicel Uibo of Estonia pretends to give CPR to Akihiko Nakamura of Japan after the men's decathlon 1500m. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 40
Caster Semenya of South Africa prepares to compete in the women's 800m semifinal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Caster Semenya of South Africa prepares to compete in the women's 800m semifinal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Caster Semenya of South Africa prepares to compete in the women's 800m semifinal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
7 / 40
Gold medalist Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba poses with his men's light heavy 81kg boxing medal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Gold medalist Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba poses with his men's light heavy 81kg boxing medal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Gold medalist Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba poses with his men's light heavy 81kg boxing medal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
8 / 40
Phannapa Harnsujin of Thailand competes against Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of Iran in the women's 57kg taekwondo repechage. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Phannapa Harnsujin of Thailand competes against Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of Iran in the women's 57kg taekwondo repechage. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Phannapa Harnsujin of Thailand competes against Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of Iran in the women's 57kg taekwondo repechage. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 40
Allyson Felix of USA fails to hand over the baton to English Gardner during the preliminary 4 x 100m relay. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Allyson Felix of USA fails to hand over the baton to English Gardner during the preliminary 4 x 100m relay. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Allyson Felix of USA fails to hand over the baton to English Gardner during the preliminary 4 x 100m relay. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
10 / 40
A member of Team Russia competes in synchronized swimming. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A member of Team Russia competes in synchronized swimming. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A member of Team Russia competes in synchronized swimming. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 40
Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 of the BMX cycling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 of the BMX cycling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 of the BMX cycling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 40
Decathlete Ashton Eaton of USA holds the bar that got destroyed after his jump. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Decathlete Ashton Eaton of USA holds the bar that got destroyed after his jump. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Decathlete Ashton Eaton of USA holds the bar that got destroyed after his jump. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 40
Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil celebrate their gold medal in women's skiff sailing. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil celebrate their gold medal in women's skiff sailing. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil celebrate their gold medal in women's skiff sailing. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 40
Bronze medalist Tori Bowie of USA reacts in the women's 200m victory ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Bronze medalist Tori Bowie of USA reacts in the women's 200m victory ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Bronze medalist Tori Bowie of USA reacts in the women's 200m victory ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 40
An official collects the javelin thrown by Cedric Dubler of Australia that landed close to two photographers working infield in the decathlon. REUTERS/David Gray

An official collects the javelin thrown by Cedric Dubler of Australia that landed close to two photographers working infield in the decathlon. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
An official collects the javelin thrown by Cedric Dubler of Australia that landed close to two photographers working infield in the decathlon. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 40
Keisuke Ushiro of Japan celebrates a javelin throw in the decathlon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Keisuke Ushiro of Japan celebrates a javelin throw in the decathlon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Keisuke Ushiro of Japan celebrates a javelin throw in the decathlon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
17 / 40
Gold medalist Brianna Rollins, silver medalist Nia Ali and bronze medalist Kristl Castlin, all of USA pose at the 100m hurdles victory ceremony. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Gold medalist Brianna Rollins, silver medalist Nia Ali and bronze medalist Kristl Castlin, all of USA pose at the 100m hurdles victory ceremony. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Gold medalist Brianna Rollins, silver medalist Nia Ali and bronze medalist Kristl Castlin, all of USA pose at the 100m hurdles victory ceremony. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
18 / 40
Risako Kawai of Japan celebrates with her coach after winning the gold medal in women's freestyle 63kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Risako Kawai of Japan celebrates with her coach after winning the gold medal in women's freestyle 63kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Risako Kawai of Japan celebrates with her coach after winning the gold medal in women's freestyle 63kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
19 / 40
Zhong Xuechun of China and Jong Myong-Suk of North Korea compete in women's freestyle 53kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Zhong Xuechun of China and Jong Myong-Suk of North Korea compete in women's freestyle 53kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Zhong Xuechun of China and Jong Myong-Suk of North Korea compete in women's freestyle 53kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
20 / 40
Matteo Aicardi of Italy and Milan Aleksic of Serbia compete in men's water polo semifinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Matteo Aicardi of Italy and Milan Aleksic of Serbia compete in men's water polo semifinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Matteo Aicardi of Italy and Milan Aleksic of Serbia compete in men's water polo semifinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
21 / 40
Erica Wiebe of Canada reacts after winning gold in women's freestyle 75kg wrestling. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Erica Wiebe of Canada reacts after winning gold in women's freestyle 75kg wrestling. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Erica Wiebe of Canada reacts after winning gold in women's freestyle 75kg wrestling. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
22 / 40
Isabelle Yacoubou of France shoots past Brittney Griner of USA in women's basketball semifinal. REUTERS/Jim Young

Isabelle Yacoubou of France shoots past Brittney Griner of USA in women's basketball semifinal. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Isabelle Yacoubou of France shoots past Brittney Griner of USA in women's basketball semifinal. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
23 / 40
Gold medalists Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark of Britain celebrate their win in women's two person dinghy sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Gold medalists Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark of Britain celebrate their win in women's two person dinghy sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Gold medalists Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark of Britain celebrate their win in women's two person dinghy sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 40
Team Spain celebrate their win over Serbia in women's basketball semifinal. REUTERS/Jim Young

Team Spain celebrate their win over Serbia in women's basketball semifinal. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Team Spain celebrate their win over Serbia in women's basketball semifinal. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
25 / 40
Jade Jones of Great Britain celebrates winning the match in women's 57kg taekwondo semifinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Jade Jones of Great Britain celebrates winning the match in women's 57kg taekwondo semifinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Jade Jones of Great Britain celebrates winning the match in women's 57kg taekwondo semifinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
26 / 40
Nur Dhabitah Sabri of Malaysia competes in women's 10m platform diving final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Nur Dhabitah Sabri of Malaysia competes in women's 10m platform diving final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Nur Dhabitah Sabri of Malaysia competes in women's 10m platform diving final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
27 / 40
Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany celebrate winning the bronze medal in the men's skiff. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany celebrate winning the bronze medal in the men's skiff. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany celebrate winning the bronze medal in the men's skiff. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
28 / 40
France's players celebrate victory their win over Netherlands in women's handball semifinal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

France's players celebrate victory their win over Netherlands in women's handball semifinal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
France's players celebrate victory their win over Netherlands in women's handball semifinal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
29 / 40
U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz are escorted into a police station the morning after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz are escorted into a police station the morning after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz are escorted into a police station the morning after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
30 / 40
Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning the gold medal in the men's 200m canoe. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning the gold medal in the men's 200m canoe. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning the gold medal in the men's 200m canoe. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
31 / 40
Alexandra Lacrabere of France takes selfies with fans after the match against Netherlands in women's handball semifinal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Alexandra Lacrabere of France takes selfies with fans after the match against Netherlands in women's handball semifinal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Alexandra Lacrabere of France takes selfies with fans after the match against Netherlands in women's handball semifinal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
32 / 40
Blanka Vlasic of Croatia competes in the high jump. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Blanka Vlasic of Croatia competes in the high jump. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Blanka Vlasic of Croatia competes in the high jump. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
33 / 40
Filip Grgic of Croatia competes in taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Filip Grgic of Croatia competes in taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Filip Grgic of Croatia competes in taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
34 / 40
Chris Langridge of Britain lies on the court during play with Marcus Ellis against Chai Biao and Hong Wei of China. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Chris Langridge of Britain lies on the court during play with Marcus Ellis against Chai Biao and Hong Wei of China. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Chris Langridge of Britain lies on the court during play with Marcus Ellis against Chai Biao and Hong Wei of China. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
35 / 40
Javier Culson of Puerto Rico reacts after he was disqualified in the men's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/David Gray

Javier Culson of Puerto Rico reacts after he was disqualified in the men's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Javier Culson of Puerto Rico reacts after he was disqualified in the men's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
36 / 40
Italian players jump into the pool during the men's water polo semifinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Italian players jump into the pool during the men's water polo semifinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Italian players jump into the pool during the men's water polo semifinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
37 / 40
Gold medallists Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi of Japan cry on the podium after the women's badminton doubles final. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Gold medallists Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi of Japan cry on the podium after the women's badminton doubles final. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Gold medallists Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi of Japan cry on the podium after the women's badminton doubles final. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
38 / 40
A member of Croatia's team of Sime Fantela and Igor Marenic of Croatia celebrate the gold medal in the men's two person dinghy sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A member of Croatia's team of Sime Fantela and Igor Marenic of Croatia celebrate the gold medal in the men's two person dinghy sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
A member of Croatia's team of Sime Fantela and Igor Marenic of Croatia celebrate the gold medal in the men's two person dinghy sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
39 / 40
Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba falls during his bout with Adilbek Niyazymbetov of Kazakhstan during the men's light heavy final bout. REUTERS/Pool

Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba falls during his bout with Adilbek Niyazymbetov of Kazakhstan during the men's light heavy final bout. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba falls during his bout with Adilbek Niyazymbetov of Kazakhstan during the men's light heavy final bout. REUTERS/Pool
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Naked Trump statue in New York

Naked Trump statue in New York

Next Slideshows

Naked Trump statue in New York

Naked Trump statue in New York

NYC parks workers remove a nude statue of Donald Trump from Union Square.

Aug 18 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 18 2016
Saudi Arabia's abandoned migrant workers

Saudi Arabia's abandoned migrant workers

Migrant construction workers, abandoned in their thousands by Saudi employers in filthy desert camps during the kingdom's economic slump, say they will not...

Aug 18 2016
Syria's children: In the crossfire

Syria's children: In the crossfire

Children in Syria face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated the nation continues to rage.

Aug 18 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast