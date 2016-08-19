Rio Olympics: Day 13
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the gold in the men's 200m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the 200m race. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win gold in the men's 200m. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after winning the 200m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt of Jamaica, Alonso Edward of Panama and Andre De Grasse of Canada react after their 200m race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Maicel Uibo of Estonia pretends to give CPR to Akihiko Nakamura of Japan after the men's decathlon 1500m. REUTERS/David Gray
Caster Semenya of South Africa prepares to compete in the women's 800m semifinal. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gold medalist Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba poses with his men's light heavy 81kg boxing medal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Phannapa Harnsujin of Thailand competes against Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin of Iran in the women's 57kg taekwondo repechage. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Allyson Felix of USA fails to hand over the baton to English Gardner during the preliminary 4 x 100m relay. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A member of Team Russia competes in synchronized swimming. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Maris Strombergs of Latvia and Liam Phillips of Britain crash during heat 2 of the BMX cycling quarterfinal. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Decathlete Ashton Eaton of USA holds the bar that got destroyed after his jump. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil celebrate their gold medal in women's skiff sailing. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bronze medalist Tori Bowie of USA reacts in the women's 200m victory ceremony. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
An official collects the javelin thrown by Cedric Dubler of Australia that landed close to two photographers working infield in the decathlon. REUTERS/David Gray
Keisuke Ushiro of Japan celebrates a javelin throw in the decathlon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gold medalist Brianna Rollins, silver medalist Nia Ali and bronze medalist Kristl Castlin, all of USA pose at the 100m hurdles victory ceremony. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Risako Kawai of Japan celebrates with her coach after winning the gold medal in women's freestyle 63kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Zhong Xuechun of China and Jong Myong-Suk of North Korea compete in women's freestyle 53kg wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Matteo Aicardi of Italy and Milan Aleksic of Serbia compete in men's water polo semifinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Erica Wiebe of Canada reacts after winning gold in women's freestyle 75kg wrestling. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Isabelle Yacoubou of France shoots past Brittney Griner of USA in women's basketball semifinal. REUTERS/Jim Young
Gold medalists Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark of Britain celebrate their win in women's two person dinghy sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Team Spain celebrate their win over Serbia in women's basketball semifinal. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jade Jones of Great Britain celebrates winning the match in women's 57kg taekwondo semifinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Nur Dhabitah Sabri of Malaysia competes in women's 10m platform diving final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany celebrate winning the bronze medal in the men's skiff. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's players celebrate victory their win over Netherlands in women's handball semifinal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
U.S. swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz are escorted into a police station the morning after they were stopped from boarding a flight to the United States, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning the gold medal in the men's 200m canoe. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Alexandra Lacrabere of France takes selfies with fans after the match against Netherlands in women's handball semifinal. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Blanka Vlasic of Croatia competes in the high jump. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Filip Grgic of Croatia competes in taekwondo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Chris Langridge of Britain lies on the court during play with Marcus Ellis against Chai Biao and Hong Wei of China. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Javier Culson of Puerto Rico reacts after he was disqualified in the men's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/David Gray
Italian players jump into the pool during the men's water polo semifinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Gold medallists Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi of Japan cry on the podium after the women's badminton doubles final. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
A member of Croatia's team of Sime Fantela and Igor Marenic of Croatia celebrate the gold medal in the men's two person dinghy sailing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba falls during his bout with Adilbek Niyazymbetov of Kazakhstan during the men's light heavy final bout. REUTERS/Pool
