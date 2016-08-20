Rio Olympics: Day 14
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after the team won the race REUTERS/David Gray
Team Russia competes in the sychronised swimming free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrates winning the 5,000m final. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Zsofia Foldhazi of Hungary falls. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Athletes are reflected in a puddle as they compete in the 50km race walk. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Josephine Henning of Germany and teammate Tabea Kemme celebrate their gold medal win in the soccer. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Hassan Yazdanicharati (of Iran celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Team USA's Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay after being disqualified in the 4x100m relay. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tori Bowie of the U.S. crosses the finish line ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica to win the gold. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Eliza McCartney of New Zealand competes. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gold medalist Ashton Eaton of the U.S.. celebrates with his medal on the podium. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Nur Tatar of Turkey celebrates after defeating Chuang Chia-Chia of Taiwan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Usain Bolt of Jamaica runs to win the Jamaica team the gold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Galymzhan Usserbayev of Kazakhstan and Evgheni Nedealco of Moldova compete in men's wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Gold medalists Alison and Bruno Oscar Schmidt of Brazil celebrate their men's beach volleyball win on the podium. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Naima Bakkal of Morocco competes in the women's taekwondo. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Laura Dijkema of Netherlands reactsduring volleyball. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Erlon Souza and Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos of Brazil compete in teh men's canoe double 1000m. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team's gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mariana Pajon of Colombia leads the race in heat 1, run 1 of women's BMX. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lin Dan of China plays against Chong Wei Lee of Malaysia during men's badminton. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Goalkeeper Victoria Chamorro of Brazil competes in water polo. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Jordan Burroughs of the U.S. and Augusto Midana of Guinea-Bissau compete in wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Carolina Marin of Spain celebrates at her match against P.V. Sindhu of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Evan Dunfee of Canada reacts after crossing the finish line in the 50km walk race. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Team Russia competes in the synchronised swimming free routine. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
New Zealand reacts after their loss to Germany (L) in the bronze medal hockey final. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
