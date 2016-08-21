Edition:
Rio Olympics: Day 15

Mo Farah of Britain poses after winning the gold in the 5000m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Neymar of Brazil celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Diana Taurasi of the U.S. hugs team mate Angel McCoughtry after winning the gold in basketball. REUTERS/Jim Young

Jenny Rissveds of Sweden competes to win the mountain bike final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Gold medalist Gwen Jorgensen of the U.S. reacts as she crosses finish line in the triathlon. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Caster Semenya of South Africa celebrates after winning the 800m final. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Seimone Augustus of the U.S. competes in the basketball final. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Neymar of Brazil celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton after they won the penalty shootout and the gold medal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Zheng Shuyin of China celebrates after defeating Maria Espinoza of Mexico. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LaShawn Merritt of the U.S. crosses the finish line to win gold in the 4x400m relay. REUTERS/David Gray

Margarita Mamun of Russia (L) and compatriot Yana Kudryavtseva celebrate winning the gold and the silver respectively in rhythmic gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

J'Den Cox of the U,S. celebrates winning the bronze medal in the wrestling. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Ruth Beitia of Spain celebrates winning gold in the high jump. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Shakur Stevenson of the U.S. reacts after losing his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Mo Farah of Britain celebrates winning the 5000m. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Taha Akgul of Turkey celebrates winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Players of Montenegro and Italy compete in the water polo final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thomas Daley of Britain competes in the 10m platform semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Competitors wait to receive the batons in the 4x400m relay. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Johannes Vetter of Germany competes in the javelin. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Caster Semenya of South Africa competes on the way to winning the gold medal in the 800m. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Matthew Centrowitz of the U.S. wins the gold, ahead of bronze medalist Nicholas Willis of New Zealand. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Inika McPherson of the U.S. rests as she prepares to compete in the high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Athletes compete in the triathlon. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Head Coach Marina Maljkovic of Serbia is hoisted by her team after victory in the bronze medal game. REUTERS/Jim Young

Goalkeeper Stefano Tempesti of Italy (L) and teammates celebrate their victory against Montenegro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Rafinha of Brazil celebrates his team's win over Germany in their gold medal men's football match. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Kitty Chiller, Chef de Mission for Australia at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, wipes her eyes during a press conference in which she spoke about the fines levied against a group of their athletes for entering the basketball arena without proper accreditation, in Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Max Rendschmidt of Germany leaps from boat after winning gold in Men's Kayak Four (K4) 1000m final. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Inbee Park of South Korea hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during final round women's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

