United States
Pictures | Sun Aug 21, 2016 | 6:50pm EDT

Rio Olympics: Day 16

Tony Yoka of France celebrates after winning his boxing match against Joseph Joyce of Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
First placed Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates with supporters after the marathon. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Nino Schurter of Switzerland competes in the men's cross-country mountain bike race. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Ludovic Fabregas and Luc Abalo of France block Mads Mensah Larsen of Denmark during the gold medal handball game. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Alistair Brownlee and Jonathan Brownlee of Britain lie on the ground after the finish of the men's triathlon. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
The coach of Mandakhnaran Ganzorig of Mongolia takes off his clothes as he protests after the men's wrestling match against Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan competes during men's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Bruno and Sergio of Brazil celebrate winning the match and the gold medal in men's volleyball. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan celebrates with his coach after winning the bronze medal in men's wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Gold medalist Sergio of Brazil is tossed by his teammates at the men's volleyball victory ceremony. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Nino Schurter of Switzerland competes during the men's cross-county mountain bike race. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Daniel Narcisse of France tries to score a goal past Henrik Toft Hansen of Denmark during the gold medal handball game. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Meb Keflezighi of the U.S. slips at the finish of the men's marathon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Harrison Barnes takes a selfie with Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green of the U.S. after the basketball victory ceremony REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Franklin Gomez of Puerto Rico and Borislav Novachkov of Bulgaria compete in men's wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
