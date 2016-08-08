Rio Olympics: Day 2
Giorgio Avola of Italy celebrates winning his foil match. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after his 4 x 100m freestyle team won the gold. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Esteban Grimalt of Chile competes in the beach volleyball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Angelina Melnikova of Russia reacts during the women's qualifications for the artistic gymnastics. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Lely Burgos of Puerto Rico reacts after a successful lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Masashi Ebinuma of Japan and Ma Duanbin of China compete in the judo competition. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Adam Peaty of United Kingdom competes on his way to setting a new world record in the 100m breaststroke REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Elissa Downie of United Kingdom falls during her floor routine. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden approaches the wall to set a new world record in the 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Oreane Lechenault of France competes on the beam during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kathryn Johnson of the U.S. tackles Ellia Green of Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary competes in the 100m backstroke. REUTERS/David Gray
Adam Peaty of United Kingdom celebrates after setting a new world record. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Carlos Andres Mina of Ecuador is seen on the floor during his bout against Serge Michel of Germany. REUTERS/Pool
Shi Tingmao of China and Wu Minxia of China compete in the synchronised 3m springboard. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. celebrates setting a new world record in the 400m freestyle with Leah Smith. REUTERS/David Gray
Michael Phelps of the U.S. competes in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A fan dressed as a cow cheers on from the stands during the rugby. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Catalina Elena Escobar Gomez of Colombia is carried off after injuring herself on the floor exercise during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Souleymane Cissokho of France competes in a boxing bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Majlinda Kelmendi of Kosovo reacts during the judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing his match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Alaa Ali (below) of Iraq reacts as he collides with a player from Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Serena and Venus Williams of the U.S. react during their match against Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic and Barbora Strycova. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sofia Rito of Uruguay competes in the weightlifting 53kg category. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Charity Williams of Canada is tackled by Danielle Waterman of United Kingdom during the rugby. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The pack of riders during first lap of the women's road race. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Hugo Calderano of Brazil is seen through the Olympic rings during his table tennis match against Par Gerell of Sweden. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
