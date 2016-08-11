Rio Olympics: Day 5
Allison Schmitt, Leah Smith, Maya DiRado and Katie Ledecky pose with their gold medals after the women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Kristin Armstrong of USA celebrates with her son after winning her third gold medal in women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Mireia Belmonte of Spain celebrates winning gold in the 200m butterfly final. REUTERS/David Gray
Ding Ning of China shakes hands with teammate Li Xiaoxia of China after winning their gold medal table tennis match. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the men's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Xiang Yanmei of China hits her head with the bar as she competes. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Kohei Uchimura of Japan is pictured during the men's individual all-around artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kyle Chalmers of Australia reacts after winning gold in the men's 100m freestyle final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rustam Tulaganov of Uzbekistan and Abdulkadir Abdullayev of Azerbaijan compete in the men's heavy 91kg boxing quarterfinals. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
South Korean team lines up before their volleyball game against Argentina. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Haruka Tachimoto of Japan reacts during the judo 70kg victory ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Britain celebrates after defeating Argentina in the rugby quarterfinals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Earrings in the design of the Olympics rings worn by Yulia Efimova of Russia. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Goalkeeper Branislav Mitrovic of Serbia in action during their water polo match against Brazil. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 200m breaststroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Gold medalist Joseph Clarke of Great Britain reacts in the men's kayak final. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Ding Ning of China celebrates after winning her match against teammate Li Xiaoxia to win gold in women's singles table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ines Boubakri of Tunisia competes with Elisa Di Francisca of Italy. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Kristin Armstrong of USA reacts after winning gold in women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Team USA's Carmelo Anthony hangs from the net and gestures near the end of their game against Australia. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ines Boubakri of Tunisia celebrates winning the bronze medal in the foil individual fencing. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Manami Doi of Japan competes in one person dinghy-laser radial sailing. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A general view of men's fencing sabre individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Patty Mills of Australia and USA's Deandre Jordan in action during men's preliminary basketball. REUTERS/Jim Young
Yusra Mardini of Refugee Olympic Athletes competes in the women's 100m freestyle heats. REUTERS/David Gray
Goalkeeper Marina Rajcic of Montenegro and Neli Elisei of Romania in action in women's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Vladimir Nikitin of Russia gets his head wiped as he competes in the men's bantam 56kg boxing preliminary. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kim Polling of Netherlands and Haruka Tachimoto of Japan compete in women's judo 70kg elimination rounds. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Edward Jenkins of Australia tackles Rosko Specman of South Africa in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Kristin Armstrong of USA celebrates after winning women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Spain's players celebrate victory in women's handball preliminary. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Yuberjen Martinez Rivas of Colombia and Samuel Carmona Heredia of Spain compete in men's light fly 49kg boxing quarterfinal. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
James Stannard of Australia leaves after sustaining a head injury in men's rugby preliminary against South Africa. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Cherif Younousse of Qatar takes selfies with the crowd in men's beach volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Alexey Yakimenko of Russia and Pancho Paskov of Bulgaria react in men's fencing sabre individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Bronte Campbell of Australia competes in women's 100m freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The court is cleaned by personnel as matches were delayed due to rain at the Olympic Tennis Centre. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Chris Froome of United Kingdom competes in men's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Bryn Lennon/Pool
Mitsuaki Shiga of Japan and John Cotterill of Australia compete in men's water polo preliminary. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Thi Anh Do of Vietnam celebrates winning the match in women's foil individual preliminary. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Yolande Bukasa Mabika of Refugee Olympic Athletes and Linda Bolder of Israel compete in women's 70kg judo preliminary. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jessica Phoenix of Canada riding A Little Romance competes in the equestrian eventing team jumping final. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Hanna Solovey of Ukraine competes in the women's individual cycling time trial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Rowers carry their boat from the water as a worker looks on after the competition got postponed due to bad weather conditions at Lagoa Stadium. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Akane Kuroki of Japan riding Toots performs in the equestrian dressage team grand prix preliminary. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Next Slideshows
Man scales Trump Tower
A man scales the side of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, drawing hundreds of onlookers and prompting a significant police response.
The Secret Service campaign
The Secret Service detail on the presidential campaign trail.
The mystery of the green pool
The water in the Olympics diving pool was bright green on Tuesday, baffling synchronized swimmers, who said they could not see their partner underwater.
Rio's refugee Olympians
Ten athletes displaced by war and social unrest compete on the refugee team at the Rio Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.