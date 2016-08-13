Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 12, 2016 | 11:16pm EDT

Rio Olympics: Day 7

USA's Katie Ledecky swims with a big lead on her way to winning the gold and setting a new world record in the 800m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

USA's Katie Ledecky swims with a big lead on her way to winning the gold and setting a new world record in the 800m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA's Katie Ledecky swims with a big lead on her way to winning the gold and setting a new world record in the 800m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
1 / 46
Alexey Cheremisinov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal match in team fencing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Alexey Cheremisinov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal match in team fencing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Alexey Cheremisinov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal match in team fencing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 46
USA Goalie Hope Solo reacts during their loss to Sweden. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

USA Goalie Hope Solo reacts during their loss to Sweden. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA Goalie Hope Solo reacts during their loss to Sweden. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 46
Joseph Schooling of Singapore celebrates after winning gold in the 100m butterfly. USA's Michael Phelps won silver. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Joseph Schooling of Singapore celebrates after winning gold in the 100m butterfly. USA's Michael Phelps won silver. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Joseph Schooling of Singapore celebrates after winning gold in the 100m butterfly. USA's Michael Phelps won silver. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
4 / 46
Emilie Andeol of France reacts after winning gold in the judo +78kg category. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Emilie Andeol of France reacts after winning gold in the judo +78kg category. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Emilie Andeol of France reacts after winning gold in the judo +78kg category. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 46
Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez of Spain celebrate after winning their dubles gold medal match against Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau of Romania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez of Spain celebrate after winning their dubles gold medal match against Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau of Romania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez of Spain celebrate after winning their dubles gold medal match against Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau of Romania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 46
Yodgoroy Mirzaeva of Uzbekistan is splashed with water during the women's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Yodgoroy Mirzaeva of Uzbekistan is splashed with water during the women's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Yodgoroy Mirzaeva of Uzbekistan is splashed with water during the women's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
7 / 46
Sonke Rothenberger of Germany reacts as German groom Robbie Sanderson is trampled by his horse Cosmo. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Sonke Rothenberger of Germany reacts as German groom Robbie Sanderson is trampled by his horse Cosmo. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Sonke Rothenberger of Germany reacts as German groom Robbie Sanderson is trampled by his horse Cosmo. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
8 / 46
Robson Conceicao of Brazil celebrates after winning his bout in men's 60kg boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Robson Conceicao of Brazil celebrates after winning his bout in men's 60kg boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Robson Conceicao of Brazil celebrates after winning his bout in men's 60kg boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
9 / 46
Rosannagh MacLennan of Canada kisses her gold medal after winning the women's trampoline final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rosannagh MacLennan of Canada kisses her gold medal after winning the women's trampoline final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Rosannagh MacLennan of Canada kisses her gold medal after winning the women's trampoline final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 46
Gabor Kis of Hungary jumps into the water during men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Gabor Kis of Hungary jumps into the water during men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Gabor Kis of Hungary jumps into the water during men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
11 / 46
Russia celebrates winning gold in team fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Russia celebrates winning gold in team fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Russia celebrates winning gold in team fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 46
USA's Maya DiRado reacts after winning gold in the 200m backstroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

USA's Maya DiRado reacts after winning gold in the 200m backstroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA's Maya DiRado reacts after winning gold in the 200m backstroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
13 / 46
Emmanouil Mylonakis of Greece and Adrian Baches of Brazil compete for the ball at the start of their water polo match. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Emmanouil Mylonakis of Greece and Adrian Baches of Brazil compete for the ball at the start of their water polo match. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Emmanouil Mylonakis of Greece and Adrian Baches of Brazil compete for the ball at the start of their water polo match. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
14 / 46
USA's Anthony Ervin celebrates with his gold medal after the 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

USA's Anthony Ervin celebrates with his gold medal after the 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA's Anthony Ervin celebrates with his gold medal after the 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
15 / 46
Daniel Lewis of Australia and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete in the middle round of 16. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Daniel Lewis of Australia and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete in the middle round of 16. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Daniel Lewis of Australia and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete in the middle round of 16. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
16 / 46
Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis of Britain celebrate after winning their match against Kim Ki-Jung and Kim Sa-Rang of South Korea in the doubles badminton. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis of Britain celebrate after winning their match against Kim Ki-Jung and Kim Sa-Rang of South Korea in the doubles badminton. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis of Britain celebrate after winning their match against Kim Ki-Jung and Kim Sa-Rang of South Korea in the doubles badminton. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
17 / 46
Leonard Ong of Singapore competes in windsurfing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Leonard Ong of Singapore competes in windsurfing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Leonard Ong of Singapore competes in windsurfing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
18 / 46
Owain Doull of Britain celebrates winning the cycling track team pursuit race and setting a new world record. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Owain Doull of Britain celebrates winning the cycling track team pursuit race and setting a new world record. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Owain Doull of Britain celebrates winning the cycling track team pursuit race and setting a new world record. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
19 / 46
Rana Nakano of Japan competes in the trampoline gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rana Nakano of Japan competes in the trampoline gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Rana Nakano of Japan competes in the trampoline gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 46
USA's Maya DiRado reacts after winning gold in the 200m backstroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

USA's Maya DiRado reacts after winning gold in the 200m backstroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA's Maya DiRado reacts after winning gold in the 200m backstroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
21 / 46
Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia during men's team fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia during men's team fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia during men's team fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 46
USA's Kevin Cordes competes in the men's 4x100m medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

USA's Kevin Cordes competes in the men's 4x100m medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA's Kevin Cordes competes in the men's 4x100m medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
23 / 46
Teddy Riner of France celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal in the judo +100kg category. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Teddy Riner of France celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal in the judo +100kg category. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Teddy Riner of France celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal in the judo +100kg category. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
24 / 46
Zhou Qi of China is defended by Aron Baynes of Australia. REUTERS/Jim Young

Zhou Qi of China is defended by Aron Baynes of Australia. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Zhou Qi of China is defended by Aron Baynes of Australia. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
25 / 46
Benn Harradine of Australia competes in men's discuss. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Benn Harradine of Australia competes in men's discuss. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Benn Harradine of Australia competes in men's discuss. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Close
26 / 46
Athletes compete in the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Athletes compete in the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Athletes compete in the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
27 / 46
A general view of the court as Andy Murray of Britain serves against Steve Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A general view of the court as Andy Murray of Britain serves against Steve Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A general view of the court as Andy Murray of Britain serves against Steve Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 46
Andrea Baldini of Italy competes with Gerek Meinhardt of USA. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Andrea Baldini of Italy competes with Gerek Meinhardt of USA. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Andrea Baldini of Italy competes with Gerek Meinhardt of USA. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
29 / 46
Japanese players look on from the bench during preliminary men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Japanese players look on from the bench during preliminary men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Japanese players look on from the bench during preliminary men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
30 / 46
Kimberly Rhode of the U.S. discharges shells from her rifle duing woman's skeet qualifications. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Kimberly Rhode of the U.S. discharges shells from her rifle duing woman's skeet qualifications. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Kimberly Rhode of the U.S. discharges shells from her rifle duing woman's skeet qualifications. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
31 / 46
Yu Mengyu of Singapore eyes the ball during play against Dina Meshref of Egypt during woman's team table tennis. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Yu Mengyu of Singapore eyes the ball during play against Dina Meshref of Egypt during woman's team table tennis. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Yu Mengyu of Singapore eyes the ball during play against Dina Meshref of Egypt during woman's team table tennis. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Close
32 / 46
Sue Bird of USA and Kim Gaucher of Canada collide as they compete in basketball. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sue Bird of USA and Kim Gaucher of Canada collide as they compete in basketball. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Sue Bird of USA and Kim Gaucher of Canada collide as they compete in basketball. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
33 / 46
Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins of Britain compete in the cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins of Britain compete in the cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins of Britain compete in the cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
34 / 46
Reflection of Marton Szivos of Hungary sitting on the bench during their water polo match against Japan. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reflection of Marton Szivos of Hungary sitting on the bench during their water polo match against Japan. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Reflection of Marton Szivos of Hungary sitting on the bench during their water polo match against Japan. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
35 / 46
USA's Anthony Ervin reacts after winning the gold in the 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

USA's Anthony Ervin reacts after winning the gold in the 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
USA's Anthony Ervin reacts after winning the gold in the 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
36 / 46
Gold medalists Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head of Netherlands pose after winning the lightweight double skulls rowing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Gold medalists Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head of Netherlands pose after winning the lightweight double skulls rowing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Gold medalists Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head of Netherlands pose after winning the lightweight double skulls rowing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
37 / 46
Ana Paula Belo of Brazil in action durinf woman's handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Ana Paula Belo of Brazil in action durinf woman's handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Ana Paula Belo of Brazil in action durinf woman's handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
38 / 46
Supporters swim out to greet gold medalists Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head of Netherlands in the lightweight woman's double sculls. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters swim out to greet gold medalists Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head of Netherlands in the lightweight woman's double sculls. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Supporters swim out to greet gold medalists Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head of Netherlands in the lightweight woman's double sculls. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
39 / 46
Competitors are pictured during the women's windsurfer race. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Competitors are pictured during the women's windsurfer race. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Competitors are pictured during the women's windsurfer race. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
40 / 46
Vanessa Chefer of Brazil reacts as she crosses the finish line in heat 2 of the 200m heptathlon. REUTERS/David Gray

Vanessa Chefer of Brazil reacts as she crosses the finish line in heat 2 of the 200m heptathlon. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Vanessa Chefer of Brazil reacts as she crosses the finish line in heat 2 of the 200m heptathlon. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
41 / 46
A rower of the German team of Maximilian Korge, Maximilian Planer, Anton Braun and Felix Limburger reacts after the finish of the men's four. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A rower of the German team of Maximilian Korge, Maximilian Planer, Anton Braun and Felix Limburger reacts after the finish of the men's four. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A rower of the German team of Maximilian Korge, Maximilian Planer, Anton Braun and Felix Limburger reacts after the finish of the men's four. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
42 / 46
Renat Saidov of Russia and Daniel Allerstorfer of Austria compete in men's +100kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Renat Saidov of Russia and Daniel Allerstorfer of Austria compete in men's +100kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Renat Saidov of Russia and Daniel Allerstorfer of Austria compete in men's +100kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
43 / 46
Fans react as Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates after winning his tennis match against Roberto Bautista of Spain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fans react as Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates after winning his tennis match against Roberto Bautista of Spain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Fans react as Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates after winning his tennis match against Roberto Bautista of Spain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
44 / 46
Tetyana Kob of Ukraine celebrates after winning her bout against Stanimira Petrova of Bulgaria in woman's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Tetyana Kob of Ukraine celebrates after winning her bout against Stanimira Petrova of Bulgaria in woman's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Tetyana Kob of Ukraine celebrates after winning her bout against Stanimira Petrova of Bulgaria in woman's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
45 / 46
Alexander Massialas of USA competes in the foil team fencing semifinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Alexander Massialas of USA competes in the foil team fencing semifinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Alexander Massialas of USA competes in the foil team fencing semifinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
46 / 46
View Again
View Next
Islamic State driven out of Manbij

Islamic State driven out of Manbij

Next Slideshows

Islamic State driven out of Manbij

Islamic State driven out of Manbij

U.S.-backed forces say they seized full control of the northern Syrian city from Islamic State fighters.

Aug 12 2016
U.S. women's soccer team out of Rio

U.S. women's soccer team out of Rio

Sweden knocked the U.S. out of the women's Olympic soccer tournament, recording one of the sport's biggest shocks by beating the holders 4-3 on penalties in the...

Aug 12 2016
Ukraine's front line

Ukraine's front line

Ukraine servicemen on the front line in the fight with pro-Russian separatists.

Aug 12 2016
Blasts in Thailand resort towns

Blasts in Thailand resort towns

A series of blasts hit three of the most popular tourist resorts as well as towns in southern Thailand, killing four people and wounding dozens, days after the...

Aug 12 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast