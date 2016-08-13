Rio Olympics: Day 7
USA's Katie Ledecky swims with a big lead on her way to winning the gold and setting a new world record in the 800m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Alexey Cheremisinov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal match in team fencing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
USA Goalie Hope Solo reacts during their loss to Sweden. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Joseph Schooling of Singapore celebrates after winning gold in the 100m butterfly. USA's Michael Phelps won silver. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Emilie Andeol of France reacts after winning gold in the judo +78kg category. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez of Spain celebrate after winning their dubles gold medal match against Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau of Romania. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Yodgoroy Mirzaeva of Uzbekistan is splashed with water during the women's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Sonke Rothenberger of Germany reacts as German groom Robbie Sanderson is trampled by his horse Cosmo. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Robson Conceicao of Brazil celebrates after winning his bout in men's 60kg boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Rosannagh MacLennan of Canada kisses her gold medal after winning the women's trampoline final. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gabor Kis of Hungary jumps into the water during men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Russia celebrates winning gold in team fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato
USA's Maya DiRado reacts after winning gold in the 200m backstroke. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Emmanouil Mylonakis of Greece and Adrian Baches of Brazil compete for the ball at the start of their water polo match. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
USA's Anthony Ervin celebrates with his gold medal after the 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Daniel Lewis of Australia and Bektemir Melikuziev of Uzbekistan compete in the middle round of 16. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis of Britain celebrate after winning their match against Kim Ki-Jung and Kim Sa-Rang of South Korea in the doubles badminton. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Leonard Ong of Singapore competes in windsurfing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Owain Doull of Britain celebrates winning the cycling track team pursuit race and setting a new world record. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Rana Nakano of Japan competes in the trampoline gymnastics. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miles Gerek Meinhardt of the U.S. competes with Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia during men's team fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato
USA's Kevin Cordes competes in the men's 4x100m medley. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Teddy Riner of France celebrates with supporters after winning the gold medal in the judo +100kg category. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Zhou Qi of China is defended by Aron Baynes of Australia. REUTERS/Jim Young
Benn Harradine of Australia competes in men's discuss. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Athletes compete in the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A general view of the court as Andy Murray of Britain serves against Steve Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Andrea Baldini of Italy competes with Gerek Meinhardt of USA. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Japanese players look on from the bench during preliminary men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Kimberly Rhode of the U.S. discharges shells from her rifle duing woman's skeet qualifications. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Yu Mengyu of Singapore eyes the ball during play against Dina Meshref of Egypt during woman's team table tennis. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Sue Bird of USA and Kim Gaucher of Canada collide as they compete in basketball. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins of Britain compete in the cycling team pursuit. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Reflection of Marton Szivos of Hungary sitting on the bench during their water polo match against Japan. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
USA's Anthony Ervin reacts after winning the gold in the 50m freestyle. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Gold medalists Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head of Netherlands pose after winning the lightweight double skulls rowing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ana Paula Belo of Brazil in action durinf woman's handball. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Supporters swim out to greet gold medalists Ilse Paulis and Maaike Head of Netherlands in the lightweight woman's double sculls. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Competitors are pictured during the women's windsurfer race. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Vanessa Chefer of Brazil reacts as she crosses the finish line in heat 2 of the 200m heptathlon. REUTERS/David Gray
A rower of the German team of Maximilian Korge, Maximilian Planer, Anton Braun and Felix Limburger reacts after the finish of the men's four. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Renat Saidov of Russia and Daniel Allerstorfer of Austria compete in men's +100kg judo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Fans react as Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates after winning his tennis match against Roberto Bautista of Spain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tetyana Kob of Ukraine celebrates after winning her bout against Stanimira Petrova of Bulgaria in woman's boxing. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Alexander Massialas of USA competes in the foil team fencing semifinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato
