Pictures | Sat Aug 13, 2016 | 10:56pm EDT

Rio Olympics: Day 8

Elaine Thompson of Jamaica wins the 100m sprint ahead of Tori Bowie of the U.S. and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Team USA celebrates winning their gold medal in the 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the men's 4 x 100m medley relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Participants in the Women's Heptathaon celebrate on the track after the finish of the 800m. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 1500m freestyle. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy celebrates winning the gold in the 1,500m freestyle with compatriot Gabriele Detti who took the bronze. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Britain's Kate Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell compete in the women's team pursuit cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Ibtihaj Muhammad of the U.S. celebrates in the women's sabre semifinal. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Sofia Yfantidou of Greece competes in the women's heptathlon. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 10,000m Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Mo Farah (GBR) of Britain celebrates winning the men's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Shanieka Thomas of Jamaica competes in the triple jump. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Xu Chao of China reacts during the men's sprint cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain reacts after a failed attempt in Javelin group A women's heptathlon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Romania's Coxswain Daniela Druncea (R) with other athletes of the bronze medalist team attend the victory ceremony for the women's eight rowing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes in the 100m heats. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Yoel Finol of Venezuela competes in the men's fly round of 32 bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Russia's Daria Shmeleva rides away as Tania Calvo of Spain and Olivia Podmore of New Zealand crash in the keirin cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Gerd Kanter of Estonia competes in the discus final. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Blood is seen on the face of Mihai Nistor of Romania as he competes during his bout. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Aurimas Didzbalis of Lithuania does a somersault after a successful lift. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
A view shows the undone shoelaces of Bralon Taplin of Grenada as he competes in the men's 400m semifinals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Patrick Hausding of Germany swims in the green colored water of the diving pool at the Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Ibtihaj Muhammad of the U.S. and compatriot Dagmara Wozniak celebrate winning the bronze medal in the sabre team competition. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates after winning the semifinal match against Rafael Nadal of Spain. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Kim Ki-Jung of South Korea and team mate Kim Sa-Rang lie on the court as they celebrate after winning their match against Denmark's Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Marcus Fraser of Australia flips his putter in the air as he reacts on the 15h green during the third round of the men's Olympic golf competition. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Hanna Kasyanova of Ukraine competes in the heptathlon. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Diogo Abreu of Portugal competes in the trampoline. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
A woman holds a banner reading : Let Iranian women enter their stadiums during the volleyball match between Iran and Egypt. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Russia celebrates winning the women's sabre team match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
