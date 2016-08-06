Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Performers take part. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Flagbearer Yane Marques of Brazil leads her country's contingent. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spectators use their phones. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Olympic flag is risen. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Vanderlei Cordeiro de Lima prepares to light the Olympic flame. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Performers. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Performers. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool
USA flagbearer Michael Phelps. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man with a Brazilian flag kisses a woman dressed in the German flag. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A performer takes part. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Performers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Performers. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool
Performers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Athletes carry the Olympic flag. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The Refugee Olympic Athletes' team arrives. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Performers. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
The French contingent. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Children run with kites in the shape of doves. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Annita performs. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Performers. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The olympic rings are displayed. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A dancer performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia leads his contingent. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Performers dance. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Performers. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Performers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The flame is handed over. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Vanderlei de Lima holds up the Olympic torch before lighting the Olympic cauldron. REUTERS/Morry Gash/Pool
The Olympic Flame is seen lit. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Fireworks explode. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Next Slideshows
Opening Ceremony athlete parade
The athletes arrive at the Rio Olympics Opening Ceremony.
Opening Ceremony from the favela
Watching the Rio Olympics opening ceremony from the Mangueira favela slum.
Rio's Olympic security
Security is ramped up at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Rio's venues from space
Satellite images of the Olympic venues in Rio de Janeiro.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.