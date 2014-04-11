Edition:
Rio slum eviction

<p>Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

<p>People run away from tear gas while riot police try to disperse them at the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>People help to remove a car parked near a burning bus set on fire by residents of the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Riot police protect themselves with shields during clashes with demonstrators near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A demonstrator kicks the door of a bank near the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A resident of the Telerj slum carries his belongings as riot policemen attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

<p>A riot policeman arrests a demonstrator at the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A resident of Telerj slum shows what he says is a rubber bullet wound, as police forces attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

<p>A policeman runs during clashes with demonstrators near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Riot policemen try to extinguish a fire started by residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

<p>A riot policeman throws a tear gas canister at demonstrators near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A riot policeman arrests a demonstrator at the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)</p>

<p>A demonstrator throws a piece of stone towards a bank near the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land occupied by the slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)</p>

<p>People run away from a burning bus set on fire by residents of the Telerj slum as police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)</p>

<p>A police helicopter flies over the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. The police evicted some 5,000 people after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)</p>

<p>A riot police throws a tear gas canister towards protesters near the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)</p>

<p>Residents of the Telerj slum carry their belongings as police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)</p>

<p>A demonstrator throws a piece of stone at riot police at the Telerj slum as the police attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY)</p>

<p>Policemen walk past a burning bus set on fire by residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. About 5,000 people were evicted by the police after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

<p>Riot police walk along the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land, in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. The police evicted some 5,000 people after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. The words on the wall read "Suite better than Paris". REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes (BRAZIL - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POVERTY CRIME LAW)</p>

