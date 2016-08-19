Edition:
Fri Aug 19, 2016

Rio's 58-year-old gold medalist

Nick Skelton of Britain riding Big Star competes in individual jumping. Skelton won gold in show jumping after a fast and penalty-free jumpoff that none of the five riders who followed could catch. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Nick Skelton of Britain riding Big Star competes. The 58-year-old, who is competing in this seventh Olympics and helped win a team gold at London 2012, went clear on Big Star in 42.82 seconds.REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Nick Skelton of Britain riding Big Star competes. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Nick Skelton of Britain riding Big Star jumps. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Nick Skelton of Britain poses with his gold medal afyter the individual jumping event. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Nick Skelton of Britain on his horse Big Star celebrates his gold medal. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

