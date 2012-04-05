Rio's biggest slum
A girl walks past policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A girl walks past policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman walks with her child in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman walks with her child in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy plays video games next to his brother in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A boy plays video games next to his brother in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman walks at a soccer field in Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman walks at a soccer field in Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents look at a policeman patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents look at a policeman patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, which after its occupation will be to install a Peacekeeping Unit (UPP), in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, which after its occupation will be to install a Peacekeeping Unit (UPP), in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People walk around in the Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People walk around in the Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents take picture during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) at Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Residents take picture during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) at Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Residents look at a policeman patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Residents look at a policeman patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A police helicopter flies over Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A police helicopter flies over Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
An elderly woman walks past policemen patroling the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An elderly woman walks past policemen patroling the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
People wait in line to vote at a polling station during Brazil's general elections, at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
People wait in line to vote at a polling station during Brazil's general elections, at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
A Brazilian policeman arrests a suspected drug trafficker during an anti-narcotics raid in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
A Brazilian policeman arrests a suspected drug trafficker during an anti-narcotics raid in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
An elderly woman walks to her house as policemen patrol the Rocinha Slum during a operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An elderly woman walks to her house as policemen patrol the Rocinha Slum during a operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People look out of a window in Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People look out of a window in Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman patrols a street as a boy looks on during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A policeman patrols a street as a boy looks on during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman takes a position near a woman during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A policeman takes a position near a woman during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A woman stands near the window as competitors run during the "Rocinha de Bracos Abertos" (Rocinha with Open Arms) race at Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman stands near the window as competitors run during the "Rocinha de Bracos Abertos" (Rocinha with Open Arms) race at Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen check a suspect in Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Policemen check a suspect in Rocinha slum during the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Brazilian policemen carry the body of a suspected drug trafficker in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Brazilian policemen carry the body of a suspected drug trafficker in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum, while men carry bags of cement, during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum, while men carry bags of cement, during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children play in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Children play in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Passengers in a bus look at a policeman aiming his weapon as he travels at the back of a police pickup truck with slabs of marijuana seized during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
Passengers in a bus look at a policeman aiming his weapon as he travels at the back of a police pickup truck with slabs of marijuana seized during an operation against drug dealers in Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum entrance where police have set up a checkpoint, before the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Policemen patrol the Rocinha slum entrance where police have set up a checkpoint, before the "Shock of Peace" operation to install Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Foreign tourists visit Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Foreign tourists visit Rocinha, a slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man talks with policemen as they patrol the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man talks with policemen as they patrol the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
Kosher for Passover
Jews around the world prepare for Passover.
Crackland Brazil
Our photographers spend 24 hours in seven Brazilian cities chronicling the nocturnal encampments that double as open-air crack markets.
Stranded ship sinks
A stricken container ship breaks up off New Zealand.
Tornado's fury in Texas
Tornadoes tear through the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.