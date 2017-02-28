Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents
People try to move a parade float after an accident during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 26, 2017. A massive three-ton float carrying the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba group veered out of control as it turned on...more
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school during the second night of the parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 28, 2017. According to reports, at least 12 people were injured when a...more
A photographer is assisted after an accident during the carnival parade, February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident on February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man is assisted after an accident on February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man reacts after an accident on February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school on February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers are assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school on February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller is helped after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A photographer is assisted after an accident, February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident, February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
