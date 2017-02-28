Edition:
Rio's Carnival marred by float accidents

People try to move a parade float after an accident during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 26, 2017. A massive three-ton float carrying the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba group veered out of control as it turned on the parade ground. When handlers tried to straighten the float, it swung into a group of people. Organizers said 20 people were hurt and eight were taken to hospital, three of them with serious injuries. One woman had two legs broken and was still in hospital. An initial investigation said the float had a mechanical problem, the organizers said. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school during the second night of the parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 28, 2017. According to reports, at least 12 people were injured when a walkway, made to look like the balconies on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, on top of the float collapsed, sending the dancers toppling below. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A photographer is assisted after an accident during the carnival parade, February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident on February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A man is assisted after an accident on February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A man reacts after an accident on February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school on February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Revellers are assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school on February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveller is helped after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A photographer is assisted after an accident, February 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
A reveller is assisted after an accident with a float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school, February 28. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A float from Unidos da Tijuca samba school is pictured after an accident, February 28. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
