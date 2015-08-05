Rio's Olympic countdown
Passengers hang on the doors of a train as it passes the Olympic rings placed at the Madureira Park ahead the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Fisherman Fabricio, resident of the Vila Autodromo favela, rides on his boat in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Rio 2016 Olympic mascot Vinicius is seen on the top of the Sugarloaf cable car, to mark 500 days to go until the Opening Ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, in this handout photograph released March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Ferro/Rio...more
A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Aquatic sports venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao (2nd L), Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (C) and Rio 2016 Olympic Games Organising Committee President Carlos Arthur Nuzman (2nd R) walk through a wall broken during a ceremony to mark the last...more
The Rio 2016 Olympic Golf venue is pictured under construction in Rio de Janeiro March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Workers are pictured at the construction site of the handball venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Athletes start the swimming leg of the men's triathlon at the ITU World Olympic Qualification event on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A view of the construction site of the handball venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A child inside a car looks at partially demolished houses next to the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in the Vila Autodromo favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Rowing athletes carry their boat after a training session at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A resident of the Vila Autodromo favela picks up her clothes in front of the construction work for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A view of construction works of the mountain bike venue at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Tennis venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A boat is pictured with the Sugarloaf Mountain in the background, at the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A worker inside a garbage-collecting boat collects the remains of garbage from the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A boy looks at the construction site for the Rio 2016 Olympic Park by construction firms Odebrecht and Andrade Gutierrez in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A view shows the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Tennis venue at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A rowing athlete carries paddles ahead of a training session at the World Rowing Junior Championships in Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men work at the construction site of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games athletes village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of construction works of the canoe slalom venue at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, in Rio de Janeiro March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Buildings under construction are pictured at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games athletes village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
