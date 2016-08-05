Rio's Olympic security
A police officer stands at the Olympic rowing venue, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An Olympic torch bearer, flanked by security, runs along Copacabana beach, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Youths sit handcuffed on a sidewalk as they are arrested by police in the Copacabana neighborhood, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A guard locks a gate at the media entrance to the Olympics Aquatics Stadium during a security alert, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Police provide security at the Brazil-Japan friendly, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Relatives of Rio de Janeiro police who have been killed in the violence of recent years embrace police officers guarding the access to Maracana Stadium, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soldiers patrol Ipanema Beach, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
People pose for a selfie with soldiers on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers stands in front of the Olympic beach volley ball venue on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soldiers take part in army exercise against possible chemical attack at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium, one of the venues for Olympic football. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazilian Navy soldiers attend an exercise on Flamengo beach ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Brazilian Air Force plane flies during an exercise ahead the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of the Integrated Command and Control Center of security, composed of police and firemen, during a training of troops who will provide security during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Brazilian Army Forces soldiers patrol outside the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in front of the tennis center court venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Brazilian police officer from the anti-bomb squad checks suspect bomb near Leblon beach ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Soldier on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Brazilian Army soldiers patrol outside Maracana Stadium during a rehearsal of the 2016 Rio Olympics opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazilian army soldiers are pictured as they attend an exercise during terrorist attack simulation at a train station, ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Brazilian army forces soldiers are pictured as they attend a training against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio de Janeiro Air base, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazilian Army soldiers patrol in front of the Olympic park ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Brazilian army forces soldiers are pictured as they attend a training against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio de Janeiro Air base, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Men pretending to be terrorists are pictured as they attend an exercise during a terrorist attack simulation at a train station, ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Brazilian army helicopters attend an exercise over the Olympic stadium ahead the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A member of the Integrated Command and Control Center of security, composed of police and firemen, checks screens during a training of troops who will provide security during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A Brazilian Army Forces soldier patrols on Copacabana beach ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
