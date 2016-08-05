Edition:
Rio's Olympic security

A police officer stands at the Olympic rowing venue, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
An Olympic torch bearer, flanked by security, runs along Copacabana beach, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Youths sit handcuffed on a sidewalk as they are arrested by police in the Copacabana neighborhood, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
A guard locks a gate at the media entrance to the Olympics Aquatics Stadium during a security alert, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Police provide security at the Brazil-Japan friendly, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Relatives of Rio de Janeiro police who have been killed in the violence of recent years embrace police officers guarding the access to Maracana Stadium, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Soldiers patrol Ipanema Beach, August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
People pose for a selfie with soldiers on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Soldiers stands in front of the Olympic beach volley ball venue on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Soldiers take part in army exercise against possible chemical attack at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium, one of the venues for Olympic football. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Brazilian Navy soldiers attend an exercise on Flamengo beach ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A Brazilian Air Force plane flies during an exercise ahead the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A view of the Integrated Command and Control Center of security, composed of police and firemen, during a training of troops who will provide security during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Brazilian Army Forces soldiers patrol outside the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in front of the tennis center court venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
A Brazilian police officer from the anti-bomb squad checks suspect bomb near Leblon beach ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Soldier on Copacabana beach. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Brazilian Army soldiers patrol outside Maracana Stadium during a rehearsal of the 2016 Rio Olympics opening ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
Brazilian army soldiers are pictured as they attend an exercise during terrorist attack simulation at a train station, ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Brazilian army forces soldiers are pictured as they attend a training against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio de Janeiro Air base, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Brazilian Army soldiers patrol in front of the Olympic park ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Brazilian army forces soldiers are pictured as they attend a training against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio de Janeiro Air base, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Men pretending to be terrorists are pictured as they attend an exercise during a terrorist attack simulation at a train station, ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Brazilian army helicopters attend an exercise over the Olympic stadium ahead the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
A member of the Integrated Command and Control Center of security, composed of police and firemen, checks screens during a training of troops who will provide security during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
A Brazilian Army Forces soldier patrols on Copacabana beach ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
