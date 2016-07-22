Edition:
Rio's Olympic venues

An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016.

An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics beach volleyball venue on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016.

An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics beach volleyball venue on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics beach volleyball venue on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016.

An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial view shows the Marina da Gloria, which will host the sailing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016.

An aerial view shows the Marina da Gloria, which will host the sailing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
An aerial view shows the Marina da Gloria, which will host the sailing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016.

An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
An aerial view of the tennis venue in 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Velodrome venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016.

An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Velodrome venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Velodrome venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The 2016 Rio Olympics Park is seen from the aquatic venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 15, 2016.

The 2016 Rio Olympics Park is seen from the aquatic venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 15, 2016. PREUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
The 2016 Rio Olympics Park is seen from the aquatic venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 15, 2016. PREUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows rowing and canoe venue at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016.

An aerial view shows rowing and canoe venue at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
An aerial view shows rowing and canoe venue at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro.

An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men work at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro.

Men work at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Men work at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro.

An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of Olympic Shooting venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

An aerial view of Olympic Shooting venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
An aerial view of Olympic Shooting venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the Olympic aquatic venue during a foreign media tour at the 2016 Rio Olympics park in Rio de Janeiro.

A view of the Olympic aquatic venue during a foreign media tour at the 2016 Rio Olympics park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2016
A view of the Olympic aquatic venue during a foreign media tour at the 2016 Rio Olympics park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men work at the Velodrome venue under construction at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro.

Men work at the Velodrome venue under construction at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Men work at the Velodrome venue under construction at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the Olympic aquatic venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro.

A view of the Olympic aquatic venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A view of the Olympic aquatic venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
An aerial view of Olympic Hockey venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

An aerial view of Olympic Hockey venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
An aerial view of Olympic Hockey venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the construction site of the Carioca Arena, a venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro.

A view of the construction site of the Carioca Arena, a venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A view of the construction site of the Carioca Arena, a venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Workers pull a trolley carrying materials in front of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro.

Workers pull a trolley carrying materials in front of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Workers pull a trolley carrying materials in front of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Paralympic athlete Leandro de Miranda (L) throws the ball during the presentation of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. Arena Carioca 1 is the venue for basketball matches during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Paralympic athlete Leandro de Miranda (L) throws the ball during the presentation of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. Arena Carioca 1 is the venue for basketball matches during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Paralympic athlete Leandro de Miranda (L) throws the ball during the presentation of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. Arena Carioca 1 is the venue for basketball matches during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro.

An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
