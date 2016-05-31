Rio's Olympic venues
An aerial view of the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men work at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of the Rio 2016 Olympic Velodrome venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of Olympic Shooting venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the Olympic aquatic venue during a foreign media tour at the 2016 Rio Olympics park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men work at the Velodrome venue under construction at the 2016 Rio Olympics Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the Olympic aquatic venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
An aerial view of Olympic Hockey venue construction site at Deodoro Sports Complex for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Men work on the construction of a building next to the 2016 Rio Olympics golf venue in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of the construction site of the Carioca Arena, a venue for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, is seen during the third media briefing for the Games in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Workers pull a trolley carrying materials in front of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Paralympic athlete Leandro de Miranda (L) throws the ball during the presentation of the Arena Carioca 1 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro. Arena Carioca 1 is the venue for basketball matches during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games....more
