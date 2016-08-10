Rio's refugee Olympians
Popole Misenga of Refugee Olympic Athletes reacts during his judo bout against Avtar Singh of India . REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Yusra Mardini of Refugee Olympic Athletes competes in the 100m freestyle heats. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Yolande Bukasa Mabika (L) of Refugee Olympic Athletes and Linda Bolder of Israel compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Rami Anis (L) of Refugee Olympic Athletes prepares for his 100m freestyle heat. REUTERS/David Gray
Yusra Mardini of the Refugee Olympic Athletes competes in the women's 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Yusra Mardini competes REUTERS/David Gray
Flagbearer Rose Nathike Lokonyen of the Refugee Olympic Athletes leads her contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool
Flagbearer Rose Nathike Lokonyen of the Refugee Olympic Athletes leads her contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
The Refugee Olympic Athletes' team arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Syrian refugee team swimmer Yusra Mardini, 18, practices at the Olympic swimming venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 1, 2016. Last year Mardini had to swim for her life when her boat broke down as she tried to reach Europe; this month the...more
Members of the Olympic refugee team pose in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue July 30, 2016. The 10 athletes in the refugee team will march behind the Olympic flag at the opening ceremony in Brazil. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Syria's Rami Anys smiles after training at Olympic Aquatics Stadium, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Athletes from South Sudan, part of the refugee athletes who qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, and their training partners run along a dusty road during a jogging session at their camp in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016....more
Popole Misenga, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo and a judo athlete, poses for a photo near his home in a slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 2, 2016. Misenga was nine when he fled the violence that tore the Democratic Republic of...more
Members of the Olympic refugee team pose for selfies in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Refugee and judo athlete from the Democratic Republic of Congo Yolande Mabika looks on during a training session at Reacao Institute in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2016. Before the world championships in Brazil, Mabika and her fellow refugee team member...more
Rose Nathike Lokonyen, 800m runner, and James Nyang Chiengjiek, 400m runner, refugees from South Sudan, stretch during a training session at their camp in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016. Lokonyen, who will compete in the...more
Refugee and judo athlete Popole Misenga, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, trains at the Reacao Institute in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2016. Misenga was introduced to judo at a refugee center in Kinshasa, and quickly progressed to a level where...more
Athletes from South Sudan, part of the refugee athletes who qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, (L-R) Paulo Amotun Lokoro of 1500m, Rose Nathike Lokonyen of 800m, Yiech Pur Biel of 800m, Anjelina Nada Lohalith of 1500m and James Nyang Chiengjiek of...more
Syria's Rami Anys takes a picture after training at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium, July 28, 2016. "These refugees have no home, no team, no flag, no national anthem. We will offer them a home in the Olympic Village together with all the athletes of...more
Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany March 18, 2016. Mardini says she hopes her story will inspire others. "Now we are training really hard," she said. "I think about making my parents proud and everyone who...more
Judo athlete Yolande Bukasa Mabika, a refugee from Democratic Republic of Congo, performs with a kid during a news conference where she was announced as part of the refugee athletes qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June...more
Anjelina Nada Lohalith, a refugee from South Sudan and a 1500m athlete, is assisted by her trainer Natalia Wagner from Germany during a training session at their camp in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Judo athlete Yolande Bukasa Mabika (L), a refugee from Democratic Republic of Congo, wipes her tears next to her refugee compatriot Popole Misenga, during a news conference where they were announced as part of the refugee team in Rio de Janeiro,...more
Athletes from South Sudan, part of the refugee team, and their training partners run along a dusty road during a jogging session at their camp in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Paulo Amotun Lokoro, a refugee from South Sudan and a 1500m athlete for the refugee team, stretches during a training session at their camp in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Popole Misenga, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo and a judo athlete, trains during a session at the Reacao Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
