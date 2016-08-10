Edition:
Rio's refugee Olympians

Popole Misenga of Refugee Olympic Athletes reacts during his judo bout against Avtar Singh of India . REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Yusra Mardini of Refugee Olympic Athletes competes in the 100m freestyle heats. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Yolande Bukasa Mabika (L) of Refugee Olympic Athletes and Linda Bolder of Israel compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Rami Anis (L) of Refugee Olympic Athletes prepares for his 100m freestyle heat. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Yusra Mardini of the Refugee Olympic Athletes competes in the women's 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Yusra Mardini competes REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Flagbearer Rose Nathike Lokonyen of the Refugee Olympic Athletes leads her contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Richard Heathcote/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Flagbearer Rose Nathike Lokonyen of the Refugee Olympic Athletes leads her contingent during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Refugee Olympic Athletes' team arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Syrian refugee team swimmer Yusra Mardini, 18, practices at the Olympic swimming venue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 1, 2016. Last year Mardini had to swim for her life when her boat broke down as she tried to reach Europe; this month the teenager will be swimming in the Rio Olympics. "When I was in the water there was fear. You don't know whether you are going to live or die," the 18-year-old said in a video interview published by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Members of the Olympic refugee team pose in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue July 30, 2016. The 10 athletes in the refugee team will march behind the Olympic flag at the opening ceremony in Brazil. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Syria's Rami Anys smiles after training at Olympic Aquatics Stadium, July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Athletes from South Sudan, part of the refugee athletes who qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, and their training partners run along a dusty road during a jogging session at their camp in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Popole Misenga, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo and a judo athlete, poses for a photo near his home in a slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 2, 2016. Misenga was nine when he fled the violence that tore the Democratic Republic of Congo apart and, separated from his family, wandered for eight days in the forest before being rescued and taken to a refugee center in the capital Kinshasa. "When I think of those things all those years ago I feel sad. I haven't seen my family for 18 years. I have two brothers, I don�t know what they will look like now as we were separated when we were small. If you can see me on TV now I am alive and well and striving so that one day I can get a ticket for you to come here and live with me," he said, his voice quivering as he wiped away the tears. "I send my hugs and best wishes wherever you might be." REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Members of the Olympic refugee team pose for selfies in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Refugee and judo athlete from the Democratic Republic of Congo Yolande Mabika looks on during a training session at Reacao Institute in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2016. Before the world championships in Brazil, Mabika and her fellow refugee team member Popole Misenga were abandoned without money or papers by their coach and fled to the streets. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Rose Nathike Lokonyen, 800m runner, and James Nyang Chiengjiek, 400m runner, refugees from South Sudan, stretch during a training session at their camp in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016. Lokonyen, who will compete in the 800 meter run, said the entire team was surprised to be taking part in the Games. "In our lifetime we never thought that running could be something that can have a benefit," she said. "But right now I am really interested, and have an interest in sport." REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Refugee and judo athlete Popole Misenga, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, trains at the Reacao Institute in Rio de Janeiro, July 28, 2016. Misenga was introduced to judo at a refugee center in Kinshasa, and quickly progressed to a level where he was selected to represent the DRC at the world championships in Brazil. Once in Rio de Janeiro, however, he was abandoned without money or papers by his coach and, along with team mate and fellow Refugee Team member Yoland Mabika, fled to the streets. "I had two difficult years in Brazil. I didn't have anything to eat, I didn't have papers, I spoke only French and I went to the street to get food," he said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Athletes from South Sudan, part of the refugee athletes who qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, (L-R) Paulo Amotun Lokoro of 1500m, Rose Nathike Lokonyen of 800m, Yiech Pur Biel of 800m, Anjelina Nada Lohalith of 1500m and James Nyang Chiengjiek of 400m, pose for a photograph after a training session at their camp in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016. "Let the leaders find a quick solution because young people are dying and fleeing to other nations, yet they can develop the nation," Biel, 21, who will be running in the 800 meters events in Rio, told Reuters at the Kenyan team camp in Eldoret, northwest of the capital Nairobi. "Our participation in the Olympics should send a message to our leaders that we could be flying the South Sudanese flag instead of the IOC flag on the global stage," Biel said. "They should consider the future of the youth, who can use their talent to build the nation and showcase it abroad." REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Syria's Rami Anys takes a picture after training at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium, July 28, 2016. "These refugees have no home, no team, no flag, no national anthem. We will offer them a home in the Olympic Village together with all the athletes of the world," IOC President Thomas Bach said. "The Olympic anthem will be played in their honor and the Olympic flag will lead them into the Olympic Stadium. This will be a symbol of hope for all the refugees in our world, and will make the world better aware of the magnitude of this crisis." REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany March 18, 2016. Mardini says she hopes her story will inspire others. "Now we are training really hard," she said. "I think about making my parents proud and everyone who supported me." The teenager has three dreams. "I hope that they will open the borders for refugees, and I hope to get a medal in the Olympics, and that my home town is in peace again." REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Judo athlete Yolande Bukasa Mabika, a refugee from Democratic Republic of Congo, performs with a kid during a news conference where she was announced as part of the refugee athletes qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Anjelina Nada Lohalith, a refugee from South Sudan and a 1500m athlete, is assisted by her trainer Natalia Wagner from Germany during a training session at their camp in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Judo athlete Yolande Bukasa Mabika (L), a refugee from Democratic Republic of Congo, wipes her tears next to her refugee compatriot Popole Misenga, during a news conference where they were announced as part of the refugee team in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Athletes from South Sudan, part of the refugee team, and their training partners run along a dusty road during a jogging session at their camp in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Paulo Amotun Lokoro, a refugee from South Sudan and a 1500m athlete for the refugee team, stretches during a training session at their camp in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Popole Misenga, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo and a judo athlete, trains during a session at the Reacao Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
