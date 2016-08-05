Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 5, 2016 | 11:10am EDT

Rio's venues from space

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Engenhao Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Engenhao Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Engenhao Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Maria Lenk Aquatics Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Maria Lenk Aquatics Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Maria Lenk Aquatics Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of Fort Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before the start Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of Fort Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before the start Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of Fort Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before the start Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 5, 2016 of the Barra Tennis Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 5, 2016 of the Barra Tennis Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 5, 2016 of the Barra Tennis Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 27, 2016, of the Maracana Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 27, 2016, of the Maracana Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 27, 2016, of the Maracana Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the BMX Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the BMX Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the BMX Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Pontal peninsula in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Pontal peninsula in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Pontal peninsula in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Deodoro Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Deodoro Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Deodoro Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Marina da Gloria in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Marina da Gloria in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Marina da Gloria in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Equestrian Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Equestrian Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Equestrian Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 19, 2016 of the Arena Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 19, 2016 of the Arena Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 19, 2016 of the Arena Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 5, 2016 of the Barra Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 5, 2016 of the Barra Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 5, 2016 of the Barra Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Barra Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Barra Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Barra Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Barra Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Whitewater Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Whitewater Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Whitewater Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 13, 2016 of the Beach Volleyball Arena Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 13, 2016 of the Beach Volleyball Arena Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 13, 2016 of the Beach Volleyball Arena Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 20, 2016 of the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 20, 2016 of the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 20, 2016 of the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 17, 2016 of the Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 17, 2016 of the Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated July 17, 2016 of the Fonte Nova Stadium in Salvador, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Riocentro complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Riocentro complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Riocentro complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Deodoro Aquatics Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Deodoro Aquatics Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 16, 2016 of the Deodoro Aquatics Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 22
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
A satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe dated June 13, 2016 of the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, being prepared for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. DigitalGlobe/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Fighting Islamic State in Libya

Fighting Islamic State in Libya

Next Slideshows

Fighting Islamic State in Libya

Fighting Islamic State in Libya

U.S. air strikes are easing the passage of Libyan forces seeking to clear Islamic State from Sirte.

Aug 04 2016
Hurricane Earl hits

Hurricane Earl hits

Following the path of Hurricane Earl.

Aug 04 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 04 2016
Venezuelans turn to city farming

Venezuelans turn to city farming

Facing a national food crisis, Venezuela's pumpkin-growing socialist president is exhorting compatriots to grow fruit and vegetables on balconies and roofs and...

Aug 04 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast