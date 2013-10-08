Riots in Brazil
A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc runs outside the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. The protest is to demand changes in the public state and municipal education system....more
A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc runs outside the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. The protest is to demand changes in the public state and municipal education system. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc try to invade the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator from a group called Black Bloc throws a piece of a wood as they try to invade the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc try to invade the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A view of a protest supporting a teachers' strike outside of the Municipal Assembly in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A riot policeman walks in front of a burning bus after demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc set fire to it during a protest in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot policemen try to extinguish a fire in a bus after demonstrators from the group Black Bloc set fire to it during a protest in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A bus burns after demonstrators from the group Black Bloc set fire to it during a protest in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc kicks a tear gas bomb as he clashes with riot police outside the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A riot policeman walks in front of a burning bus after demonstrators from the group Black Bloc set fire to it during protest in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Black Bloc demonstrators attempt to set a bus on fire during a protest in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator wearing a traditional indigenous headdress joins a protest in support of the teachers strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc runs after throwing a molotov cocktail bomb at the Municipal guard as they try to invade the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. ...more
A demonstrator from the group called Black Bloc runs after throwing a molotov cocktail bomb at the Municipal guard as they try to invade the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators from a group called Black Bloc light up a firecracker as they try to invade the Municipal Assembly during a protest supporting a teachers' strike in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during a protest supporting a teachers' strike outside of the Municipal Assembly in Rio de Janeiro October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc shout slogans next to a graffiti that reads: " More books, less bombs" during a protest in support of the teachers strike outside the Rio de Janeiro Municipal Assembly October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio...more
