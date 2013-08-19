Rise and fall of Mubarak
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak giving a speech at Cairo's Police Academy, January 24, 1985. REUTERS/Stringer
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak giving a speech at Cairo's Police Academy, January 24, 1985. REUTERS/Stringer
President Hosni Mubarak places his ballot in the box to vote in Egypt's parlimentary election in Cairo, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Khaled Abou-Seif
President Hosni Mubarak places his ballot in the box to vote in Egypt's parlimentary election in Cairo, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Khaled Abou-Seif
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher greets Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak inside 10 Downing Street, March 14, 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher greets Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak inside 10 Downing Street, March 14, 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak greets Military Commanders of the Armed Forces after laying a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier in Cairo, October 6, 1989. REUTERS/Aladin
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak greets Military Commanders of the Armed Forces after laying a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier in Cairo, October 6, 1989. REUTERS/Aladin
President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, and his wife Suzanne prior to a state dinner in honor of Mubarak at the White House, January 28, 1988 . REUTERS/Stelios Varias
President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, and his wife Suzanne prior to a state dinner in honor of Mubarak at the White House, January 28, 1988 . REUTERS/Stelios Varias
Police hold back Egyptians shouting slogans in favour of President Hosni Mubarak outside the polling station where he cast his vote in parliamentary elections in Cairo, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Khaled Abu Seif
Police hold back Egyptians shouting slogans in favour of President Hosni Mubarak outside the polling station where he cast his vote in parliamentary elections in Cairo, April 6, 1987. REUTERS/Khaled Abu Seif
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak addresses a session of parliament in Cairo, April 23, 1987. During the address, Mubarak assured the United States that Egypt was not switching super power allegiance with Moscow. REUTERS/Frederic Neema
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak addresses a session of parliament in Cairo, April 23, 1987. During the address, Mubarak assured the United States that Egypt was not switching super power allegiance with Moscow. REUTERS/Frederic Neema
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. Vice-President George Bush at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, August 3, 1986. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Egypt's President Kosni Mubarak shakes hands with Gamal Sadat, the son of the late Anwar Sadat, during celebrations marking the 12th anniversary of the 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo, October 6, 1985. REUTERS/Khaled
Egypt's President Kosni Mubarak shakes hands with Gamal Sadat, the son of the late Anwar Sadat, during celebrations marking the 12th anniversary of the 1973 war with Israel, in Cairo, October 6, 1985. REUTERS/Khaled
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi at the Egyptian border city of Mersa Matrouh, October 16, 1989. REUTERS/Frederic Neema
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets Libyan Leader Muammar Gaddafi at the Egyptian border city of Mersa Matrouh, October 16, 1989. REUTERS/Frederic Neema
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves as he passes a column of artillery in the eastern desert during a ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1973 war, October 6, 1998. REUTERS/Aladin Abdel Naby
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves as he passes a column of artillery in the eastern desert during a ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1973 war, October 6, 1998. REUTERS/Aladin Abdel Naby
U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak pose for photographers in the White House Oval Office, January 28, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak pose for photographers in the White House Oval Office, January 28, 1988. REUTERS/Stelios Varias
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak shows Pope John Paul II the way, at the end of their statements, following their meeting after the Pope's arrival at Cairo International airport, February 24, 2000. REUTERS/Pool
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak shows Pope John Paul II the way, at the end of their statements, following their meeting after the Pope's arrival at Cairo International airport, February 24, 2000. REUTERS/Pool
Egyptian President Hosini Mubarak stresses a point during a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and U.S. President Bill Clinton at the peace summit in Sharm El Sheikh, October 17, 2000. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Egyptian President Hosini Mubarak stresses a point during a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and U.S. President Bill Clinton at the peace summit in Sharm El Sheikh, October 17, 2000. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak listens to French First Lady Bernadette Chirac while French President Jacques Chirac looks on, during a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 18, 1998. REUTERS/Pool
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak listens to French First Lady Bernadette Chirac while French President Jacques Chirac looks on, during a dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 18, 1998. REUTERS/Pool
U.S. President Bill Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and Jordan's King Hussein all adjust their ties as PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat (far R) looks on, prior to the signing of the Israeli - Palestinian...more
U.S. President Bill Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and Jordan's King Hussein all adjust their ties as PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat (far R) looks on, prior to the signing of the Israeli - Palestinian Interim Agreement on the West Bank and Gaza Strip, September 28,1995. REUTERS/File
U.S. President Bill Clinton laughs with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak during a joint press statement at the White House, July 1, 1999. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President Bill Clinton laughs with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak during a joint press statement at the White House, July 1, 1999. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President George W. Bush is greeted by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, June 3, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. President George W. Bush is greeted by Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, June 3, 2003. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak hold his posters during an election rally in Cairo, September 4, 2005. REUTERS/Rabih Moghrabi/Pool
Supporters of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak hold his posters during an election rally in Cairo, September 4, 2005. REUTERS/Rabih Moghrabi/Pool
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell for talks in Cairo, May 12, 2003. REUTERS/Amr Nabil/Pool
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell for talks in Cairo, May 12, 2003. REUTERS/Amr Nabil/Pool
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak answers a question while Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair looks on during a news conference at 10 Downing Street, London, June 5, 2002. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak answers a question while Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair looks on during a news conference at 10 Downing Street, London, June 5, 2002. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
A photo of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak sitting on a plastic chair in downtown Cairo, March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A photo of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak sitting on a plastic chair in downtown Cairo, March 26, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak speaks during the opening session of the annual conference of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in Cairo, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak speaks during the opening session of the annual conference of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in Cairo, October 31, 2009. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Hosni Moubarak look at each other before their joint news conference in the Kremlin, April 27, 2001. REUTERS/Pool
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Hosni Moubarak look at each other before their joint news conference in the Kremlin, April 27, 2001. REUTERS/Pool
Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak smiles during a meeting at the presidential palace in Cairo, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak smiles during a meeting at the presidential palace in Cairo, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meet before a private meeting at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, March 9, 2006. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meet before a private meeting at Palazzo Chigi in Rome, March 9, 2006. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak during a Middle East peace talks event in the East Room at the White House, September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak during a Middle East peace talks event in the East Room at the White House, September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak salutes his supporters during the opening session of the annual conference of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in Cairo, November 1, 2008. REUTERS/Nasser Nuri
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak salutes his supporters during the opening session of the annual conference of the National Democratic Party (NDP) in Cairo, November 1, 2008. REUTERS/Nasser Nuri
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak in the Oval Office of the White House, September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak in the Oval Office of the White House, September 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak addresses the nation in this still image taken from video February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Egyptian State TV via Reuters TV
Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak addresses the nation in this still image taken from video February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Egyptian State TV via Reuters TV
Anti-government protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square listen in dismay as President Hosni Mubarak speaks to the nation February 10, 2011. Protesters also chanted, "down, down with Hosni Mubarak," and "leave, leave," in rage at the speech in which the...more
Anti-government protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square listen in dismay as President Hosni Mubarak speaks to the nation February 10, 2011. Protesters also chanted, "down, down with Hosni Mubarak," and "leave, leave," in rage at the speech in which the president did not step down but handed over powers to his vice president. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen on a hospital bed as he arrives for his trial at the police academy in Cairo in this August 15, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen on a hospital bed as he arrives for his trial at the police academy in Cairo in this August 15, 2011 still image taken from video. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is kissed on the forehead by his son Alaa in the courtroom during his trial at the police academy in Cairo, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is kissed on the forehead by his son Alaa in the courtroom during his trial at the police academy in Cairo, August 15, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on a gurney bed while leaving the courtroom at the police academy, where he is on trial, in Cairo, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on a gurney bed while leaving the courtroom at the police academy, where he is on trial, in Cairo, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Fainting in formation
When soldiers at attention pass out.
Living as a Muslim in Paris
France has long struggled to assimilate a Muslim population, that has grown to around 5 million and feels shut out of mainstream society and the job market.
Creative coffins
From fish-shaped coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa can be lavish affairs.
Madagascar geckos
Geckos are being studied by a Ph.D. student in biology Daniel Scantlebury at the University of Rochester, for a paper describing slowdown in the rate at which...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.