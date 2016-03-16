Rise and fall of Rubio

Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R-rear) over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New...more

Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R-rear) over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. Kierstead asked Rubio "Why do you want to put me back in the closet?" At Rubio's side is his 8-year-old son Dominick. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close