Rise of Russia's far-right

<p>Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy</p>

Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012.

Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy

<p>Russian nationalists cover their faces as they walk in a smog during a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy</p>

Russian nationalists cover their faces as they walk in a smog during a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012.

Russian nationalists cover their faces as they walk in a smog during a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresenskiy

<p>Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012.

Russian nationalists shout as they attend a "Russian March" demonstration on National Unity Day in Moscow November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>People hold portraits of people, Russian citizens killed by representatives of other nationalities and ethnic groups according to participants, during a rally in St. Petersburg September 30, 2012. The banner reads "We demand the visa regime for the countries of Central Asia and Transcaucasus". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

People hold portraits of people, Russian citizens killed by representatives of other nationalities and ethnic groups according to participants, during a rally in St. Petersburg September 30, 2012. The banner reads "We demand the visa regime for the countries of Central Asia and Transcaucasus".

People hold portraits of people, Russian citizens killed by representatives of other nationalities and ethnic groups according to participants, during a rally in St. Petersburg September 30, 2012. The banner reads "We demand the visa regime for the countries of Central Asia and Transcaucasus". REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Activists from left wing political and nationalist parties march during a protest against capitalism in Moscow September 9, 2012. Image rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

Activists from left wing political and nationalist parties march during a protest against capitalism in Moscow September 9, 2012.

Activists from left wing political and nationalist parties march during a protest against capitalism in Moscow September 9, 2012. Image rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ultra-nationalist demonstrators chant slogans as they march on International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, during a rally in Moscow, May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva </p>

Ultra-nationalist demonstrators chant slogans as they march on International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, during a rally in Moscow, May 1, 2010.

Ultra-nationalist demonstrators chant slogans as they march on International Workers' Day, or Labour Day, during a rally in Moscow, May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

<p>Russian ultra-nationalists take part in the so-called "Russian March" demonstration on the National Unity Day in the capital Moscow, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Russian ultra-nationalists take part in the so-called "Russian March" demonstration on the National Unity Day in the capital Moscow, November 4, 2011.

Russian ultra-nationalists take part in the so-called "Russian March" demonstration on the National Unity Day in the capital Moscow, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011.

A man attacks a gay rights activist during a gay pride parade, which was unsanctioned by the city authorities, in St. Petersburg June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Right-wing protesters beat a passer-by of a non-Slavic appearance in central Moscow December 11, 2010. Several football fans were injured in central Moscow in clashes with Interior Ministry troops that broke out during a thousands-strong rally in memory of a Spartak Moscow supporter killed earlier. A number of passers-by, who were of a non-Slavic appearance, were attacked by the fans, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Maria Turchenkova </p>

Right-wing protesters beat a passer-by of a non-Slavic appearance in central Moscow December 11, 2010. Several football fans were injured in central Moscow in clashes with Interior Ministry troops that broke out during a thousands-strong rally in...more

Right-wing protesters beat a passer-by of a non-Slavic appearance in central Moscow December 11, 2010. Several football fans were injured in central Moscow in clashes with Interior Ministry troops that broke out during a thousands-strong rally in memory of a Spartak Moscow supporter killed earlier. A number of passers-by, who were of a non-Slavic appearance, were attacked by the fans, according to a Reuters witness. REUTERS/Maria Turchenkova

<p>Youths from Russia's north Caucasus region bleed after being attacked by football fans and right wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Youths from Russia's north Caucasus region bleed after being attacked by football fans and right wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010.

Youths from Russia's north Caucasus region bleed after being attacked by football fans and right wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A group of right-wing protesters beats up a passer-by they consider to be from Russia's North Caucasus region during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nikolai Korchekov </p>

A group of right-wing protesters beats up a passer-by they consider to be from Russia's North Caucasus region during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010.

A group of right-wing protesters beats up a passer-by they consider to be from Russia's North Caucasus region during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nikolai Korchekov

<p>A police officer (L) pulls a man from Russia's North Caucasus region from right-wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky</p>

A police officer (L) pulls a man from Russia's North Caucasus region from right-wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010.

A police officer (L) pulls a man from Russia's North Caucasus region from right-wing protesters during a rally in central Moscow December 11, 2010. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

<p>Russian ultra-nationalists light flares during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow, November 4, 2010. The banner reads: "The will of blood - is the call for action." REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky</p>

Russian ultra-nationalists light flares during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow, November 4, 2010. The banner reads: "The will of blood - is the call for action."

Russian ultra-nationalists light flares during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow, November 4, 2010. The banner reads: "The will of blood - is the call for action." REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

<p>Russian ultra nationalists carry the historic flag of the Russian empire during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Russian ultra nationalists carry the historic flag of the Russian empire during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow November 4, 2009.

Russian ultra nationalists carry the historic flag of the Russian empire during a demonstration on the outskirts of Moscow November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>Right-wing protesters attend a rally opposing a planned Gay Pride parade in Moscow May 26, 2007. The writing on the T-Shirt reads "Russian National Unity." The tattoo on the man's stomach reads "Slav." REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Right-wing protesters attend a rally opposing a planned Gay Pride parade in Moscow May 26, 2007. The writing on the T-Shirt reads "Russian National Unity." The tattoo on the man's stomach reads "Slav."

Right-wing protesters attend a rally opposing a planned Gay Pride parade in Moscow May 26, 2007. The writing on the T-Shirt reads "Russian National Unity." The tattoo on the man's stomach reads "Slav." REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Young Russian nationalists shout slogans as they take part in a May Day demonstration in central Moscow May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Young Russian nationalists shout slogans as they take part in a May Day demonstration in central Moscow May 1, 2006.

Young Russian nationalists shout slogans as they take part in a May Day demonstration in central Moscow May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

