Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 20, 2014 | 2:39pm EST

Rise of the machines

Humanoid robots sit on the floor during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.

Humanoid robots sit on the floor during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Humanoid robots sit on the floor during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.
Close
1 / 36
A humanoid robot face is displayed at a stand during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid, November 19, 2014.

A humanoid robot face is displayed at a stand during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid, November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A humanoid robot face is displayed at a stand during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid, November 19, 2014.
Close
2 / 36
A girl gives a ball to a humanoid robot during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.

A girl gives a ball to a humanoid robot during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A girl gives a ball to a humanoid robot during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.
Close
3 / 36
A humanoid robot dances to music during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.

A humanoid robot dances to music during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A humanoid robot dances to music during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.
Close
4 / 36
A humanoid robot walks around during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.

A humanoid robot walks around during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
A humanoid robot walks around during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.
Close
5 / 36
Robots prepare to fight during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid, November 19, 2014.

Robots prepare to fight during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid, November 19, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Robots prepare to fight during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid, November 19, 2014.
Close
6 / 36
Toshiba Corp. demonstrates its communications android named Ms. Aiko Chihira that can use sign language and introduce itself in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Toshiba Corp. demonstrates its communications android named Ms. Aiko Chihira that can use sign language and introduce itself in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Toshiba Corp. demonstrates its communications android named Ms. Aiko Chihira that can use sign language and introduce itself in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 36
Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's latest concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronize as a team by utilizing sensing and communication technology in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's latest concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronize as a team by utilizing sensing and communication technology in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's latest concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronize as a team by utilizing sensing and communication technology in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 36
The hitchBOT, a robot hitch-hiking across Canada, is seen posed next to Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

The hitchBOT, a robot hitch-hiking across Canada, is seen posed next to Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2014
The hitchBOT, a robot hitch-hiking across Canada, is seen posed next to Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Close
9 / 36
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Sunday, September 21, 2014
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
10 / 36
Honda's latest version of the Asimo humanoid robot walks up stairs during a presentation in Zaventem near Brussels July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Honda's latest version of the Asimo humanoid robot walks up stairs during a presentation in Zaventem near Brussels July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, July 16, 2014
Honda's latest version of the Asimo humanoid robot walks up stairs during a presentation in Zaventem near Brussels July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
11 / 36
Humanoid robot RoboThespian "blushes" in Hanover, Germany March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Humanoid robot RoboThespian "blushes" in Hanover, Germany March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, March 09, 2014
Humanoid robot RoboThespian "blushes" in Hanover, Germany March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
12 / 36
Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys hold the official 2014 World Cup soccer ball at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys hold the official 2014 World Cup soccer ball at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys hold the official 2014 World Cup soccer ball at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
13 / 36
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo June 5, 2014. SoftBank unveiled the human-like robots which it will use to staff its cellphone stores and personal usage at a home, in a move aimed at expanding the mobile phone and Internet conglomerate's technological reach. REUTERS/Issei Kato

SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo June 5, 2014. SoftBank unveiled the human-like robots which it will use to staff its cellphone...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo June 5, 2014. SoftBank unveiled the human-like robots which it will use to staff its cellphone stores and personal usage at a home, in a move aimed at expanding the mobile phone and Internet conglomerate's technological reach. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 36
An unidentified LS3 team member shoves an LS 3 (Legged Squad Support System) robot that was galloping off course, back on track during a high-speed demonstration in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. The device is designed to accompany soldiers and Marines any place they go on foot, helping to carry their gear. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

An unidentified LS3 team member shoves an LS 3 (Legged Squad Support System) robot that was galloping off course, back on track during a high-speed demonstration in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. The device is designed to accompany soldiers...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2013
An unidentified LS3 team member shoves an LS 3 (Legged Squad Support System) robot that was galloping off course, back on track during a high-speed demonstration in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. The device is designed to accompany soldiers and Marines any place they go on foot, helping to carry their gear. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Close
15 / 36
President Barack Obama (2nd L) is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama (2nd L) is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Thursday, April 24, 2014
President Barack Obama (2nd L) is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
16 / 36
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and artificial organ implants. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and artificial organ implants. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 36
Humanoid communication robot Kirobo talks to Fuminori Kataoka, project general manager in the Product Planning Group of Toyota Motor Corp, during its unveiling in Tokyo June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Humanoid communication robot Kirobo talks to Fuminori Kataoka, project general manager in the Product Planning Group of Toyota Motor Corp, during its unveiling in Tokyo June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
Humanoid communication robot Kirobo talks to Fuminori Kataoka, project general manager in the Product Planning Group of Toyota Motor Corp, during its unveiling in Tokyo June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
18 / 36
Dominik Brumm of the Artificial Lab of the University of Zurich looks at the humanoid robot ROBOY during a media presentation in Zurich February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Dominik Brumm of the Artificial Lab of the University of Zurich looks at the humanoid robot ROBOY during a media presentation in Zurich February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2013
Dominik Brumm of the Artificial Lab of the University of Zurich looks at the humanoid robot ROBOY during a media presentation in Zurich February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
19 / 36
A man looks at the HRP-4C Miim humanoid robot in Tokyo October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A man looks at the HRP-4C Miim humanoid robot in Tokyo October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2012
A man looks at the HRP-4C Miim humanoid robot in Tokyo October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
20 / 36
Sega Toy's interactive robotic toy "Wappy Dog" are displayed in Tokyo June 14, 2012. The robotic dog can be controlled and play games with its owner through the Apple iPhone. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Sega Toy's interactive robotic toy "Wappy Dog" are displayed in Tokyo June 14, 2012. The robotic dog can be controlled and play games with its owner through the Apple iPhone. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2012
Sega Toy's interactive robotic toy "Wappy Dog" are displayed in Tokyo June 14, 2012. The robotic dog can be controlled and play games with its owner through the Apple iPhone. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
21 / 36
A robot musician performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A robot musician performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, May 18, 2014
A robot musician performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
22 / 36
Japan's Nippon Engineering College's humanoid robot "Karfe Lady" and a man play a game of "rock-paper-scissors" in Tokyo's Akihabara electronic district October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's Nippon Engineering College's humanoid robot "Karfe Lady" and a man play a game of "rock-paper-scissors" in Tokyo's Akihabara electronic district October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, October 20, 2007
Japan's Nippon Engineering College's humanoid robot "Karfe Lady" and a man play a game of "rock-paper-scissors" in Tokyo's Akihabara electronic district October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
23 / 36
Honda's Asimo humanoid robot opens the top of a bottle to pour the drink into a cup in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Honda's Asimo humanoid robot opens the top of a bottle to pour the drink into a cup in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2011
Honda's Asimo humanoid robot opens the top of a bottle to pour the drink into a cup in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
24 / 36
A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo May 16, 2010. The couple decided to use the robot, which conducted the ceremony with its audio functions, from Inoue's company to perform the witness' duties since they first met over a common work interest in robots. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo May 16, 2010. The couple decided to use the robot, which conducted the ceremony with its audio functions, from Inoue's...more

Reuters / Sunday, May 16, 2010
A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo May 16, 2010. The couple decided to use the robot, which conducted the ceremony with its audio functions, from Inoue's company to perform the witness' duties since they first met over a common work interest in robots. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
25 / 36
A baby chick looks at Japanese toy maker Sega Toy's robot chick "Yume Hiyoko" (Dream Chick) at a chicken farm in Ome, outskirts of Tokyo April 6, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A baby chick looks at Japanese toy maker Sega Toy's robot chick "Yume Hiyoko" (Dream Chick) at a chicken farm in Ome, outskirts of Tokyo April 6, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2007
A baby chick looks at Japanese toy maker Sega Toy's robot chick "Yume Hiyoko" (Dream Chick) at a chicken farm in Ome, outskirts of Tokyo April 6, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
26 / 36
Ping pong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed in Tokyo November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Ping pong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed in Tokyo November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2009
Ping pong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed in Tokyo November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
27 / 36
Actor Branch Worsham performs during a rehearsal of the musical "Robots" at the Barnabe Theatre in Servion, near Lausanne, France April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Actor Branch Worsham performs during a rehearsal of the musical "Robots" at the Barnabe Theatre in Servion, near Lausanne, France April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2009
Actor Branch Worsham performs during a rehearsal of the musical "Robots" at the Barnabe Theatre in Servion, near Lausanne, France April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Close
28 / 36
Toyota Motor Corp's partner robots play instruments at the company's showroom in Tokyo May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Toyota Motor Corp's partner robots play instruments at the company's showroom in Tokyo May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, May 04, 2008
Toyota Motor Corp's partner robots play instruments at the company's showroom in Tokyo May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
29 / 36
Andoroid Repliee Q2 (L) faces graduate student Motoko Noma in Tokyo October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota

Andoroid Repliee Q2 (L) faces graduate student Motoko Noma in Tokyo October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2006
Andoroid Repliee Q2 (L) faces graduate student Motoko Noma in Tokyo October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota
Close
30 / 36
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd's bicycle-riding robot "Murata Seisaku-kun" performs in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd's bicycle-riding robot "Murata Seisaku-kun" performs in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, October 01, 2013
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd's bicycle-riding robot "Murata Seisaku-kun" performs in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
31 / 36
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Saturday, January 12, 2013
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
32 / 36
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2011
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
33 / 36
A 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot is pictured at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot is pictured at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Monday, August 27, 2012
A 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot is pictured at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
34 / 36
A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 are seen July 28, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 are seen July 28, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2010
A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 are seen July 28, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Close
35 / 36
A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, western Japan, January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, western Japan,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2010
A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, western Japan, January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
On the mats in Cuba

On the mats in Cuba

Next Slideshows

On the mats in Cuba

On the mats in Cuba

Inside a wrestling training facility for kids in Havana.

Nov 19 2014
Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

Kim Jong Un visits foodstuff factories

The North Korean leader visiting foodstuff factories.

Nov 19 2014
Garbage pickers of India

Garbage pickers of India

The workers who salvage valuable materials from India's waste.

Nov 19 2014
Brazil's drought from above

Brazil's drought from above

Aerial views of the devastation from Brazil's worst drought in 80 years.

Nov 19 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast