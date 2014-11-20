Rise of the machines
Humanoid robots sit on the floor during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.
A humanoid robot face is displayed at a stand during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid, November 19, 2014.
A girl gives a ball to a humanoid robot during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.
A humanoid robot dances to music during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.
A humanoid robot walks around during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid November 19, 2014.
Robots prepare to fight during the International Conference on Humanoid Robots in Madrid, November 19, 2014.
Toshiba Corp. demonstrates its communications android named Ms. Aiko Chihira that can use sign language and introduce itself in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd's latest concept robots, the "Murata Cheerleaders", demonstrate how they balance on balls and synchronize as a team by utilizing sensing and communication technology in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 7, 2014. ...more
The hitchBOT, a robot hitch-hiking across Canada, is seen posed next to Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kenneth Armstrong
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Honda's latest version of the Asimo humanoid robot walks up stairs during a presentation in Zaventem near Brussels July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Humanoid robot RoboThespian "blushes" in Hanover, Germany March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Humanoid robots dressed in the colors of Germany's and Brazil's national soccer team jerseys hold the official 2014 World Cup soccer ball at the Institute for Computer Science at the University of Bonn in Bonn June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son presents the company's human-like robots named 'pepper' during a news conference in Urayasu, east of Tokyo June 5, 2014. SoftBank unveiled the human-like robots which it will use to staff its cellphone...more
An unidentified LS3 team member shoves an LS 3 (Legged Squad Support System) robot that was galloping off course, back on track during a high-speed demonstration in Homestead, Florida December 20, 2013. The device is designed to accompany soldiers...more
President Barack Obama (2nd L) is introduced to "Asimo" the robot while visiting Miraikan, or the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
An engineer makes an adjustment to the robot "The Incredible Bionic Man" at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington October 17, 2013. The robot is the world's first-ever functioning bionic man made of prosthetic parts and...more
Humanoid communication robot Kirobo talks to Fuminori Kataoka, project general manager in the Product Planning Group of Toyota Motor Corp, during its unveiling in Tokyo June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Dominik Brumm of the Artificial Lab of the University of Zurich looks at the humanoid robot ROBOY during a media presentation in Zurich February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man looks at the HRP-4C Miim humanoid robot in Tokyo October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Sega Toy's interactive robotic toy "Wappy Dog" are displayed in Tokyo June 14, 2012. The robotic dog can be controlled and play games with its owner through the Apple iPhone. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A robot musician performs during the "Robot Ball" scientific exhibition in Moscow May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Japan's Nippon Engineering College's humanoid robot "Karfe Lady" and a man play a game of "rock-paper-scissors" in Tokyo's Akihabara electronic district October 20, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Honda's Asimo humanoid robot opens the top of a bottle to pour the drink into a cup in Tokyo November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A humanoid robot named "I-Fairy" acts as a witness at the wedding ceremony between Tomohiro Shibata (L) and Satoko Inoue in Tokyo May 16, 2010. The couple decided to use the robot, which conducted the ceremony with its audio functions, from Inoue's...more
A baby chick looks at Japanese toy maker Sega Toy's robot chick "Yume Hiyoko" (Dream Chick) at a chicken farm in Ome, outskirts of Tokyo April 6, 2007. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Ping pong-playing robot "Topio" is displayed in Tokyo November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Actor Branch Worsham performs during a rehearsal of the musical "Robots" at the Barnabe Theatre in Servion, near Lausanne, France April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Toyota Motor Corp's partner robots play instruments at the company's showroom in Tokyo May 4, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Andoroid Repliee Q2 (L) faces graduate student Motoko Noma in Tokyo October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd's bicycle-riding robot "Murata Seisaku-kun" performs in Chiba, east of Tokyo, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Robots deliver dishes to customers at a Robot Restaurant in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Panasonic's "Evolta" swim robot, powered by the company's Evolta rechargeable batteries, is demonstrated at a pool in Tokyo, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A 3.6 metre-high custom-made female robot is pictured at the newly opened "Robot Restaurant" in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo's best known red light districts, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A pair of next generation dexterous humanoid robots named Robonaut2 are seen July 28, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
A robot named "Robovie-II", developed by Japanese robotics research institution ATR, moves around at a grocery store during a shopping assisting experiment by utilizing the robot in an ubiquitous network technology platform in Kyoto, western Japan,...more
