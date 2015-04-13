Edition:
Rise of the machines

A robot Ecce by the Robot studio is pictured at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. The ECCERobot project aims to build a robot that not only looks human but works like one as well. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Chef Tim Anderson checks crab soup prepared by a robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman reaches out to shake hands with a robotic hand at the booth of Schunk at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A robotic arm presents flowers to girls at the booth of Schunk at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A YuMi robotic arm is pictured at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. YuMi is designed to work along side humans doing small parts assembly. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A KUKA robotic arm is cleaned at the Volkswagen's booth of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

An employee presents the eMotion Butterfly, a collision-free flying object, developed by German FESTO company, at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman holds a BionicANT (according to manufacturer, 'ANT' stands both for the natural role model and for Autonomous Networking Technologies) developed by German FESTO company, at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe in Hanover, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

An employee presents the SCHUNK 5-finger anthropomorphic gripper hand at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe in Hanover, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

