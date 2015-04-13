Rise of the machines
A robot Ecce by the Robot studio is pictured at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. The ECCERobot project aims to build a robot that not only looks human but works like one as well. ...more
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Chef Tim Anderson checks crab soup prepared by a robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics at the company's booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015....more
A woman reaches out to shake hands with a robotic hand at the booth of Schunk at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A robotic arm presents flowers to girls at the booth of Schunk at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A YuMi robotic arm is pictured at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. YuMi is designed to work along side humans doing small parts assembly. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A KUKA robotic arm is cleaned at the Volkswagen's booth of the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An employee presents the eMotion Butterfly, a collision-free flying object, developed by German FESTO company, at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman holds a BionicANT (according to manufacturer, 'ANT' stands both for the natural role model and for Autonomous Networking Technologies) developed by German FESTO company, at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe in...more
An employee presents the SCHUNK 5-finger anthropomorphic gripper hand at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe in Hanover, April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Next Slideshows
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Polluted waters of China
China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.
Dinosaurs among us
Life-size models of dinosaurs in our modern world.
Celebrating Orthodox Easter
Easter draws Orthodox Christians to the Jordan River and Jerusalem's churches.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.