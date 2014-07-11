Rise of the megacities
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of the city skyline from the Shanghai Financial Center building, October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Tokyo's skyscrapers are seen from a viewing deck of Tokyo Tower, July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
Vehicles drive on flyovers during the evening rush hour in central Shanghai, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rain clouds gather over the city of Sao Paulo, May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
The view from the first observatory deck of the Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo, October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Early morning haze is seen over a nearly empty Tahrir Square in Cairo, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
An aerial view of Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
A view of the financial district of Pudong on a rainy day in Shanghai, September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
The China World Trade Center Tower III, the tallest building in Beijing, March 26, 2011. REUTERS/Grace Liang
A general view of uptown in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A shanty town is seen in front of the skyline of Manila's financial district of Makati City, March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Buildings and roads are seen from the window of an airplane over New Delhi, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Clouds pass over the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
An aerial view of a central district of Mumbai, December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A general view of the skyline from the Makati City Hall in Manila, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A view of the sky line with the Cairo tower (L) and the Nile river is seen in downtown Cairo, February, 7, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Downtown Los Angeles, California, July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline, June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Storm clouds are seen above the city in Sao Paulo, January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Miranda
The Bosphorus Bridge is illuminated in Istanbul, October 21, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
Psychic soccer animals
A look at the animals making their predictions as to who will be the winners in the World Cup.
Fly farm
The world's biggest fly farm hopes to turn the insects from nuisance to alternate livestock feed.
Haute couture in Paris
Highlights from haute couture shows in Paris.
Pollination for the nation
Documenting the cross pollination of crops in Maine by honey bees as apiarists load bee colonies onto trucks and transport them from field to field.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.