Rising from the salt water

Visitors tour by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. Over the past few years the town of Epecuen, located 341 miles (550 km) southwest of Buenos Aires, has been attracting tourists with its eerie apocalyptic atmosphere after a flood submerged it in salt water for more than two decades. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A picture taken in the 70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. Originally a busy lakeside tourist village in the 1920s renowned for its saltwater baths, Epecuen came to a sudden end in November 10, 1985 when a succession of rainy winters caused Lago Epecuen to overflow and water surged through a special retaining wall and into the town. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Viviana Castro, a former resident walks by ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. Residents and tourists were forced to evacuate and in just a few days homes and buildings were covered by almost 33 feet (10 meters) of salt water. Now, 30 years on, the water has evaporated and former residents can walk amidst the rusted out ruins of what was once their town. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A rusty car is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Deadwood is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Mirta Estoessel, sits on her former home in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A bottle is seen on the mud in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Lone inhabitant Pablo Novak, aged 85, rides his bike by a ruined house in the Epecuen Village, November 6, 2015.REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town of Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Viviana Castro, places a plaque with the name of the former owner on a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Ruined houses are pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A ruined house is pictured in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Deadwood is seen at the sunset in Epecuen Village, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a hydrothermal center in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A shoe is seen on the mud in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined houses in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A picture taken in the '70s compares the place with the current state of a ruined house in the onetime spa and resort town Epecuen, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
