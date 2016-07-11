Edition:
Rising waters in China

A woman stands next to car plates she salvaged from flooded street as she waits to sell them back to their owners, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2016
An island holding one of the richest local neighbourhoods is seen isolated by flood in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
People use excavators as they make their way to work in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
People watch a submerged pavilion in the flooded Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A woman takes picture of a flooded street at Nanjing University of Science and Technology, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Workers check on an electric pole at a flooded area in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
People take a excavator on their way to work in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
A view of a flooded sports stadium is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
An employee wipes away tears as he walks through a flooded farm, where pigs cannot be moved away from due to an environmental protection and epidemic prevention measure, before he leaves for safer place in Liu'an, Anhui Province. The pigs were later saved. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 05, 2016
A dog is seen trapped on a flooded street in Shucheng county, Anhui province. Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Houses are submerged at a flooded area in Xuancheng, Anhui province. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
People use an excavator as they make their way to work in Wuhan, Hubei province. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
An automobile is seen passing a flooded street in Rongjiang, Guizhou Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
A rescuer approaches residents to save them from a flooded area in Wuhan, Hubei Province. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016
A resident rows a makeshift boat to make his way at a flooded street in Chaohu, Anhui Province. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
Paramilitary policemen stand in line to block flood in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
Rescuers take a boat to check around at a flooded road in Shucheng, Anhui Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A man fishes on the bank of a flooded river in Anqing, Anhui province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, July 04, 2016
A rescuer saves a resident from a flooded area in Wuhan, Hubei Province. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 02, 2016
A rider drives past a flooded street in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
A man rows on a flooded area in Poyang County, Jiangxi province, China June 21, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A bus goes through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A man pushes a car at a flooded street in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Residents make their way with an inflatable boat through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. About 200,000 people from eight southern provinces and regions, including Hubei, Sichuan, Guizhou, Jiangxi, Yunnan, Zhejiang and Anhui, had been forced to evacuate, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said on its website. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Rescuers save a man wading in flood water after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Residents walk at a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Storms had pushed water levels in rivers to dangerous levels, leading to crop damage and the collapse of 10,500 houses, the official Xinhua news agency reported. Estimated economic losses were 7.34 billion yuan ($1.1 billion), it said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
A worker tries to make his way through a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. Chinese officials had warned of the potential for record floods this year due to a strong El Nino weather pattern, which warms sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific and has been linked to serious crop damage, forest fires and flash flood and drought around the world. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Residents riding a vehicle try to make their way through a flooded area during heavy rainfall in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
Residential buildings are flooded after heavy rainfall in Hengyang, Hunan Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A man walks on a flooded street in Wuhan, Hubei Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2016
Rescuers grab a rope to prevent a raft carrying residents from being flushed away as residents are evacuated from a flooded area in Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
