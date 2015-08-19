Riskiest airlines?
Indonesian airline Lion Air is one of dozens of airlines blacklisted from operating within the airspace of the European Union, according to the EU's transport ministry. Other notable air carriers currently banned include: REUTERS/Indonesian Police
Nepalese airline Sita Air. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan airline Ariana. REUTERS/File
Nepalese airline Yeti Airlines. REUTERS/Krishna Fuyal
Nepalese airline Buddha Air. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Indonesian airline Sriwijaya Air. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Surinamese airline Blue Wing Airlines. REUTERS/Guillaume Aubertin
Indonesian airline Trigana Air. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Afghan airline Pamir. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
North Korean airline Air Koryo is subject to operational restrictions. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
