Pictures | Tue Mar 20, 2012

Rites of Spring

<p>People enjoy warm weather in Skopje, Macedonia's city park March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

1 / 20
<p>People enjoy warm weather in Skopje's city park March 17, 2012 REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

2 / 20
<p>An Afghan boy sells balloons during a gathering to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

3 / 20
<p>Snowdrop flowers are seen on a lawn in Klosterneuburg, Austria on the first day of spring, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

4 / 20
<p>Troi Lughod rides a bicycle while Silvia Christmann stands on the back in Washington Square Park in New York March 11, 2012. New Yorkers have been enjoying unseasonably warm weather. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

5 / 20
<p>A youth dances during a carnival as part of the spring equinox at Paseo de la Reforma Avenue in Mexico City March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

6 / 20
<p>A model strikes a pose during a fashion shoot with the Grand Palais in the background as unusually warm weather hits Paris March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

7 / 20
<p>Effigies burn during the finale of the Fallas festival, which welcomes spring and honors Saint Joseph's Day, in Valencia in the early hours of March 20, 2012. Fallas are giant elaborate sculptures and effigies made of wood and plastic that are burned at the end of a week-long spectacle of processions, fireworks, music and dancing. REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

8 / 20
<p>A visitor meditates after the sunrise at the megalithic Mnajdra Temple during the vernal equinox, which marks the first day of spring, outside Valletta March 20, 2012. The temple, which is covered by a protective tent, is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site and is believed to date back to around 3600 B.C. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

9 / 20
<p>A young baseball fan throws a ball to a friend on the right field berm during the Texas Rangers/Milwaukee Brewers MLB spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

10 / 20
<p>The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sun shine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

11 / 20
<p>Afghans gather to celebrate Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

12 / 20
<p>Baseball fans watch a spring training baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

13 / 20
<p>People dance and chant religious slogans inside a temple as they celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Vrindavan near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. The traditional event heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated across the country. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

14 / 20
<p>Young women sit in the sun on the Pont des Arts with its fence covered with padlocks clipped by lovers over the River Seine as unusually warm temperatures hit Paris March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

15 / 20
<p>A person is thrown up by friends while celebrating the festival of colours "Holi" in Kathmandu March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rajendra Chitrakar </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

16 / 20
<p>An elderly man rubs his face as he sits in the spring sunshine in St James's Park in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

17 / 20
<p>A Trabant convertible, a vintage East German car, drives past the Reichstag, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament, on a sunny spring day in Berlin March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

18 / 20
<p>A woman relaxes on a bench in front of the U.S. Capitol on an unseasonably warm day in Washington March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

19 / 20
<p>People create shadows on a metal wall on a sunny spring day in Berlin March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Tuesday, March 20, 2012

20 / 20
