Rites of womanhood
A man holds a girl as she tries to escape when she realized she is to to be married, about 80 km (50 miles) from the town of Marigat in Baringo County, Kenya December 7, 2014. As Pokot tradition dictates, the future husband arrived to her family home...more
A man holds onto a girl as he brings her back to her family home after she tried to escape when she realized she is to be married. In the Pokot tradition, parents give their daughters as wives usually at the beginning of their adolescence. The Pokots...more
Pokot men stand near the home of a girl to be taken as wife for a member of their group.
Pokot men and women hold a girl before she is taken away by a group of men to be married to a member of their community after the group came to take her from her family home.
A man grabs a girl to bring her back to her family home after she tried to escape when she realized she is to be married.
A man inspects the last settled dowry of several cows received for his daughter's hand in an arranged marriage. In this case it was 20 goats, three camels and 10 cows, given during a period of several weeks.
Pokot girls wearing beads and with their faces painted, walk towards a secluded place slightly more than a week prior to an initiation ceremony marking their passing over into womanhood. They are part of a group of over a hundred girls that will take...more
A Pokot girl gets her braids done by her friends prior to an initiation ceremony marking her passing over into womanhood.
Pokot girls wearing beads and animal skins sit in a secluded hut one week prior to an initiation ceremony marking their passing over into womanhood.
Pokot girls attired with traditional jewellery stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
Pokot girls punch a young bull as part of an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood. Each of the girls taking part of the initiation will punch the young bull until the animal is exhausted and then the men of the...more
Pokot men grab a bull for an elder of the community to bless during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
Pokot girls hit a young bull as part of an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
A young bull lies dead on the ground after having been killed by a blow to the head and a spear thrust to the heart during a Pokot initiation of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
Pokot girls and boys dance together during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood. During the ceremony the girls will sing and stay standing from the afternoon through out the night and the morning after. At the...more
A Pokot man holds a lamb as he blesses over a hundred girls during an initiation ceremony marking the girls' passing over into womanhood.
Pokot girls walk in line during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
Pokot girls and adults stand in a circle during an initiation ceremony of over a hundred girls passing over into womanhood.
