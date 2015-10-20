Edition:
River of migrants

Migrants make their way on foot on the outskirts of Brezice, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. Slovenia says it will ask the EU to send additional police to its border with Croatia to help it deal with thousands of migrants streaming into the tiny country. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A group of migrants walks in Dobova, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A migrant child has red eyes after Slovenian police officers used a pepper spray as a crowd of migrants attempted to break through a cordon in front of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A child is carried by a migrant after Slovenian police officers used a pepper spray as a crowd of migrants attempted to break through a cordon in front of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants walk as mounted policemen watch them near Brezice, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Migrants make their way on foot on the outskirts of Brezice, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Slovenian police officers try to stop a crowd of migrants attempting to break through a cordon in front of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants continue their walk in Brezice, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A migrant talks to Slovenian police officers at the exit of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A group of migrants arrives from Slovenia at the border in Spielfeld, Austria, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A group of migrants escorted by police walk in Brezice, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A stop sign is seen as migrants walk near Dobova, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A Slovenian police officer helps a child as a crowd of migrants attempts to break through a cordon in front of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants make their way on foot on the outskirts of Brezice, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Two local women observe a group of migrants walking in Brezice, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Migrants rest on a field near Brezice, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Slovenian policemen and soldiers lead a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Migrants walk through fields near Brezice, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A group of migrants continue their journey near Dobova, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

