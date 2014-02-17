Edition:
River Thames bursts its banks

A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, February 17, 2014

A woman sits on a bench on a flooded Thames riverside path in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman looks at a wall of sandbags erected as flood defenses in Datchet, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman looks at a wall of sandbags erected as flood defenses in Datchet, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, February 17, 2014

A woman looks at a wall of sandbags erected as flood defenses in Datchet, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman carries a dog through flood water on a residential street in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman carries a dog through flood water on a residential street in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, February 17, 2014

A woman carries a dog through flood water on a residential street in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Drainage pipes are seen coming out of properties along a flooded residential street in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Drainage pipes are seen coming out of properties along a flooded residential street in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, February 17, 2014

Drainage pipes are seen coming out of properties along a flooded residential street in Staines, southern England February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Soldiers push a car out of flood water in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Soldiers push a car out of flood water in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, February 17, 2014

Soldiers push a car out of flood water in Egham in southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Soldiers from the 2nd battallion Royal Gurkha Rifles bag sandbags at a military command center in Chertsey, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Soldiers from the 2nd battallion Royal Gurkha Rifles bag sandbags at a military command center in Chertsey, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, February 17, 2014

Soldiers from the 2nd battallion Royal Gurkha Rifles bag sandbags at a military command center in Chertsey, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man pushes his bicycle past flood defense in Chertsey southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A man pushes his bicycle past flood defense in Chertsey southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, February 17, 2014

A man pushes his bicycle past flood defense in Chertsey southern England February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Members of the Army move a tree which was blown down in a flooded street in Egham, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Members of the Army move a tree which was blown down in a flooded street in Egham, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, February 17, 2014

Members of the Army move a tree which was blown down in a flooded street in Egham, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Police officers walk down a street in Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Police officers walk down a street in Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Monday, February 17, 2014

Police officers walk down a street in Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A resident's Wellington boots are seen splashing through water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A resident's Wellington boots are seen splashing through water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, February 17, 2014

A resident's Wellington boots are seen splashing through water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Resident Michael Simmonds speaks on the phone in his flooded home at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Resident Michael Simmonds speaks on the phone in his flooded home at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, February 17, 2014

Resident Michael Simmonds speaks on the phone in his flooded home at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in southeast England February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Police specialist search unit helps Dorothy Doye out of a rescue boat after she was rescued with her husband Archie from their home surrounded by flood water at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in south east England February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Police specialist search unit helps Dorothy Doye out of a rescue boat after she was rescued with her husband Archie from their home surrounded by flood water at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in south east England February 13, 2014....more

Monday, February 17, 2014

Police specialist search unit helps Dorothy Doye out of a rescue boat after she was rescued with her husband Archie from their home surrounded by flood water at Egham after the River Thames burst its banks in south east England February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sandbags lie at the entrance to a house situated on the flooded central square in the village of Datchet in Berkshire, southern England, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Sandbags lie at the entrance to a house situated on the flooded central square in the village of Datchet in Berkshire, southern England, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Monday, February 17, 2014

Sandbags lie at the entrance to a house situated on the flooded central square in the village of Datchet in Berkshire, southern England, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Resident Chas Chehal pulls his grandaughter Lara along in a canoe during flooding after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Resident Chas Chehal pulls his grandaughter Lara along in a canoe during flooding after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY DISASTER) more

Monday, February 17, 2014

Resident Chas Chehal pulls his grandaughter Lara along in a canoe during flooding after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY DISASTER)

Windsor Castle is seen in the background as swans swim over a meadow flooded by the Thames River in Windsor, southern England February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Windsor Castle is seen in the background as swans swim over a meadow flooded by the Thames River in Windsor, southern England February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Monday, February 17, 2014

Windsor Castle is seen in the background as swans swim over a meadow flooded by the Thames River in Windsor, southern England February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh (BRITAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A resident cycles through deep water after the river Thames flooded the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A resident cycles through deep water after the river Thames flooded the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, February 17, 2014

A resident cycles through deep water after the river Thames flooded the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The front gate to a house is seen surrounded by water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The front gate to a house is seen surrounded by water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, February 17, 2014

The front gate to a house is seen surrounded by water after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Nigel Gray leaves his home in a rowing boat after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Nigel Gray leaves his home in a rowing boat after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, February 17, 2014

Nigel Gray leaves his home in a rowing boat after the river Thames flooded the village of Wraysbury, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The river Thames floods into a graveyard at All Saints church in Marlow, southern England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The river Thames floods into a graveyard at All Saints church in Marlow, southern England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, February 17, 2014

The river Thames floods into a graveyard at All Saints church in Marlow, southern England, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Railway workers are seen crossing the tracks after the river Thames flooded the railway in the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Railway workers are seen crossing the tracks after the river Thames flooded the railway in the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, February 17, 2014

Railway workers are seen crossing the tracks after the river Thames flooded the railway in the village of Datchet, southern England, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

