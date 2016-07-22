Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 22, 2016 | 3:50pm EDT

RNC closing night

Donald Trump reacts to balloons, confetti and electronic fireworks as he stands with his son Barron at the conclusion of the final session of the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump reacts to balloons, confetti and electronic fireworks as he stands with his son Barron at the conclusion of the final session of the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Donald Trump reacts to balloons, confetti and electronic fireworks as he stands with his son Barron at the conclusion of the final session of the Republican National Convention. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 34
Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as he accepts the nomination. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 34
Balloons are seen on the floor as a man uses a stall after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Balloons are seen on the floor as a man uses a stall after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Balloons are seen on the floor as a man uses a stall after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 34
The family of Donald Trump watch the balloon drop. REUTERS/Jim Young

The family of Donald Trump watch the balloon drop. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
The family of Donald Trump watch the balloon drop. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 34
Balloons and confetti fall as Donald Trump points into the crowd with his wife Melania and his son Barron. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Balloons and confetti fall as Donald Trump points into the crowd with his wife Melania and his son Barron. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Balloons and confetti fall as Donald Trump points into the crowd with his wife Melania and his son Barron. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
5 / 34
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan closes the convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan closes the convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan closes the convention. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 34
A woman wearing red boots stands on a chair amid balloons at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman wearing red boots stands on a chair amid balloons at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A woman wearing red boots stands on a chair amid balloons at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 34
Melania Trump appears on stage after Donald Trump's speech. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Melania Trump appears on stage after Donald Trump's speech. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Melania Trump appears on stage after Donald Trump's speech. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 34
Donald Trump and Mike Pence stand amid balloons at the end. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Donald Trump and Mike Pence stand amid balloons at the end. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Donald Trump and Mike Pence stand amid balloons at the end. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
9 / 34
Trump's son Barron Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump's son Barron Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Trump's son Barron Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 34
Donald Trump kisses his daughter Ivanka as he arrives to speak. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Donald Trump kisses his daughter Ivanka as he arrives to speak. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump kisses his daughter Ivanka as he arrives to speak. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 34
Ivanka Trump speaks during the final session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ivanka Trump speaks during the final session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Ivanka Trump speaks during the final session. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 34
Ivanka Trump arrives to speak. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Ivanka Trump arrives to speak. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Ivanka Trump arrives to speak. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 34
Barron Trump bumps a fist with Donald Trump Jr. as Melania watches. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Barron Trump bumps a fist with Donald Trump Jr. as Melania watches. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Barron Trump bumps a fist with Donald Trump Jr. as Melania watches. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 34
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump speaks. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
15 / 34
A man struggles to take a banner away from a protester during the final session. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man struggles to take a banner away from a protester during the final session. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A man struggles to take a banner away from a protester during the final session. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
16 / 34
Ivanka Trump looks back at her father after introducing him to speak. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ivanka Trump looks back at her father after introducing him to speak. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Ivanka Trump looks back at her father after introducing him to speak. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 34
Delegates dance in the midst of the final night. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Delegates dance in the midst of the final night. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Delegates dance in the midst of the final night. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
18 / 34
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital, speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital, speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital, speaks. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 34
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

RNC Chairman Reince Priebus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 34
Peter Thiel speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Peter Thiel speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Peter Thiel speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 34
Pastor Mark Burns speaks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pastor Mark Burns speaks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Pastor Mark Burns speaks. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 34
Dr. Lisa Shin, of Korean Americans for Trump, speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Dr. Lisa Shin, of Korean Americans for Trump, speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Dr. Lisa Shin, of Korean Americans for Trump, speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 34
Representative Peter King talks with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Representative Peter King talks with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Representative Peter King talks with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
24 / 34
Arizona's Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Arizona's Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Arizona's Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
25 / 34
A sign is seen on a trash can after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A sign is seen on a trash can after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A sign is seen on a trash can after the conclusion. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 34
A delegate sings during National Anthem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A delegate sings during National Anthem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A delegate sings during National Anthem. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 34
An attendee steps over a sticker. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlaurich

An attendee steps over a sticker. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlaurich

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
An attendee steps over a sticker. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlaurich
Close
28 / 34
Grace Priebus, daughter of RNC Chair Reince Priebus, stands amid balloons onstage at the conclusion. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Grace Priebus, daughter of RNC Chair Reince Priebus, stands amid balloons onstage at the conclusion. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Grace Priebus, daughter of RNC Chair Reince Priebus, stands amid balloons onstage at the conclusion. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
29 / 34
A delegate takes a photograph with her phone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A delegate takes a photograph with her phone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A delegate takes a photograph with her phone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
30 / 34
Donald Trump takes the stage to formally accept the nomination. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump takes the stage to formally accept the nomination. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump takes the stage to formally accept the nomination. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
31 / 34
Donald Trump stands with his son Eric, wife Melania and son Barron at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump stands with his son Eric, wife Melania and son Barron at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Donald Trump stands with his son Eric, wife Melania and son Barron at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
32 / 34
Donald Trump and his family are joined by Mike Pence and his family on stage. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Donald Trump and his family are joined by Mike Pence and his family on stage. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Donald Trump and his family are joined by Mike Pence and his family on stage. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
33 / 34
Donald Trump celebrates at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump celebrates at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Donald Trump celebrates at the conclusion. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Rio's Olympic venues

Rio's Olympic venues

Next Slideshows

Rio's Olympic venues

Rio's Olympic venues

The stadiums and locations that will host the athletes at the Olympic Games in Rio.

Jul 22 2016
On the RNC floor

On the RNC floor

Among the delegates on the floor of the Republican National Convention.

Jul 22 2016
Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Jul 22 2016
Historic Olympic moments

Historic Olympic moments

A look back at 30 of our iconic images from past summer Olympics.

Jul 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast