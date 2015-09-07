Edition:
Road to Europe

A migrant carries her child after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A policer officer hits a man with a baton as he tries to maintain order while migrants wait for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. Several thousand migrants in Macedonia boarded trains on Sunday to travel north after spending a night in a provisional camp. Macedonia has organized trains twice a day to the north border where migrants cross into Serbia to make their way to Hungary. Since June, Macedonian authorities have said that more than 60,000 migrants have entered the country, and around 1,500 entered just in one day, mainly refugees from Syria. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A migrant holding a child suffering with heatstroke walks next to rail tracks in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants board a train after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Young boys eat cookies in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Police try to stop migrants going under a fence to board a train at a station near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A blind migrant is assisted by fellows as his boards a train after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Migrants line-up at a registration camp after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A group of migrants leaves a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015, as they decided to go the nearest town of Szeged. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A pregnant migrant looks at a Macedonian policeman as she waits for a registration procedure after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Migrants cross the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Migrants walk through a field as they arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 6, 2015, after crossing the border from Serbia. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A migrant family from Syria walks along rail tracks as they arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke in Hungary after crossing the border from Serbia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A Macedonian police officer beats a migrant as others board a train near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A Hungarian police officer speaks to a family of migrants wishing to leave a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
A Greek policeman gestures as migrants walk towards the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Hungarian policemen guide migrants as they wait for buses in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Police officers stand guard in front of migrants waiting for trains at a temporary camp near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants walk along rail tracks as they arrive to a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 6, 2015, after crossing the border from Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Migrants walk on a dirt road after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
Migrants rest after they arrived to a collection point in the village of Roszke in Hungary after crossing the border from Serbia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
