Road to Final Four
Duke Blue Devils players hoist the regional championship trophy after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the finals of the south regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski gets a pat on the chest from Duke Blue Devils guard Quinn Cook (left) after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the finals of the south regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit:...more
Duke Blue Devils forward Justise Winslow (12) shoots as Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski (24) defends during the second half in the finals of the south regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA...more
Duke Blue Devils forward Justise Winslow (right) battles for the ball with Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Byron Wesley (22) during the second half in the finals of the south regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob...more
Duke Blue Devils forward Justise Winslow (12) and bench players celebrate after a basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the finals of the south regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin...more
Duke Blue Devils forward Justise Winslow (12) dives for the loose ball with Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Byron Wesley (22) and forward Angel Nunez (2) during the first half in the finals of the south regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium....more
The Michigan State Spartans celebrates after the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the finals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier Dome. The Michigan State Spartans won 76-70. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY...more
The Louisville Cardinals bench reacts during overtime \against the Michigan State Spartans in the finals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier Dome. The Michigan State Spartans won 76-70. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY...more
Michigan State Spartans guard Travis Trice (20) grabs a loose ball against Louisville Cardinals forward Montrezl Harrell (24) and guard Terry Rozier (0) during overtime in the finals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier Dome....more
Michigan State Spartans guard Alvin Ellis III (3) and Michigan State Spartans forward Matt Costello (10) celebrate after the game in the finals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier Dome. Michigan State Spartans won 76-70....more
Louisville Cardinals guard/forward Wayne Blackshear (25) and Louisville Cardinals forward/center Mangok Mathiang (12) reacts during overtime against the Michigan State Spartans in the finals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier...more
Michigan State Spartans guard/forward Branden Dawson (22) knocks the ball away from Louisville Cardinals guard Terry Rozier (0) during the second half in the finals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit:...more
Kentucky Wildcats team members hold up the trophy after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Kentucky won 68-66. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA...more
Kentucky Wildcats forward Willie Cauley-Stein (15) cuts the net after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Kentucky won 68-66. Mandatory Credit:...more
Kentucky Wildcats guard Andrew Harrison (5) goes up for a shot while guarded by Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Zach Auguste (30) as guard Demetrius Jackson (11) falls during the second half in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA...more
Kentucky Wildcats forward Karl-Anthony Towns (12) and guard Aaron Harrison (2) and guard Tyler Ulis (3) jump in the air after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken...more
Kentucky Wildcats guard Andrew Harrison (5) goes up for a shot while guarded by Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Demetrius Jackson (11) during the final minutes of the second half in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at...more
Kentucky Wildcats celebrate after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Kentucky won 68-66. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard/forward Pat Connaughton (24) dunks ahead of Kentucky Wildcats forward Karl-Anthony Towns (12) during the second half in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory...more
Notre Dame Fighting Irish players react from the bench during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Bonzie Colson (35) reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the finals of the midwest regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Sam Dekker (15) and players celebrate the 85-78 victory against Arizona Wildcats following the finals of the west regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (44) dunks to score a basket against Arizona Wildcats during the first half in the finals of the west regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Wildcats forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (23) plays for the ball against Wisconsin Badgers forward Frank Kaminsky (44) during the first half in the finals of the west regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit:...more
