Road to Super Bowl XLVIII
Seattle native J. Szczesny walks through Times Square in the lead up to the Super Bowl in New York January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A Denver Broncos fan walks through Times Square which has been transformed into Super Bowl Boulevard ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 31, 2014. As part of festivities, the NFL is sponsoring activities along 'Super Bowl Boulevard', located on Broadway between 34th and 47th streets in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson stretches at their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 31, 2014. The Seahawks will play against the Denver Broncos in the game on February 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People gather at Times Square, which has been transformed into "Super Bowl Boulevard" ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII, in New York January 31, 2014. As part of festivities, the NFL is sponsoring activities along "Super Bowl Boulevard", located on Broadway between 34th and 47th streets in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A police officer holds up police tape in Times Square, which has been transformed into Super Bowl Boulevard ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII, in New York January 31, 2014. As part of festivities, the NFL is sponsoring activities along "Super Bowl Boulevard", located on Broadway between 34th and 47th streets in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) practices handing off the ball during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Members of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) check a passenger's bags with N.J. Transit Police to secure mass transit for the Super Bowl XLVIII, in Secaucus, New Jersey January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Vince Lombardi trophy and Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos helmets sit on a table before the coaches press conference in advance of the Super Bowl in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Vince Lombardi trophy sits on a table before the coaches' news conference ahead of the Super Bowl, in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A fan of Seattle Seahawks (R) jokes with a fan of Denver Broncos at the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning follows through as he passes to a receiver during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (L) talks with teammate wide receiver Phil Bates at their football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno (R) runs a drill as an assistant tries to strip the ball from him during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Singer Bruno Mars speaks at the Super Bowl half time press conference in New York, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A fan visits the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans play in the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of the Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans walk along Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A police officer walks next to a fan at the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans gather in the Super Bowl Boulevard fan zone ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man holds up a Denver Broncos flag on Broadway as preparations continue for Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People line up for accessories on Broadway as preparations continue for Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (L) and strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) stretch with teammates during their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman catches a pass during their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman stretches with teammates before their NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker (83) catches a pass during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker does an exercise on the sideline as Denver Broncos tight end Julius Thomas (R) watches during their practice session for the Super Bowl at the New York Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor answers reporters' questions during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A police officer stands watch as preparations continue for Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The One World Trade Center spire is seen lit in Orange while a couple takes a selfie next to Roman numerals for the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in Hoboken, New Jersey, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Seattle Seahawks fan takes a picture from the stands as she attends Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is interviewed by Deion Sanders during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning poses for a picture as he departs during Media Day for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers prepare a fence with Super Bowl ads at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The 12th man flag is stuck out the cockpit window of a plane carrying the Seattle Seahawks team as it arrives at the Newark International Airport to finish off their preparations for the 48th Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos, in New Jersey, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Denver Broncos players arrive at the Newark International Airport to finish off their preparations for the 48th Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks, in New Jersey, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
