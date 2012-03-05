Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 5, 2012 | 5:45pm EST

Road to Super Tuesday

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, March 05, 2012

<p>Rick Santorum dines on BBQ ribs with his family and staff during a campaign stop at Corky's BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nikki Boertman </p>

<p>Ann Romney reacts after her husband Mitt Romney brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Rick Santorum walks to his vehicle after a campaign rally the American Legion in Westerville, Ohio, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>A sign reading "Autoworkers can't trust Romney" hangs in a tree outside a campaign stop by Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Youngstown, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Gregory Industries in Canton, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Ann Romney listens as her husband Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Rick Santorum greets supporters at a campaign rally at Dayton Christian School in Miamisburg, Ohio, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Audience members eat pancakes at a breakfast campaign event held by Mitt Romney at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>The overflow crowd listens from outside as Mitt Romney speaks at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Rick Santorum, with daughter Elizabeth in tow, arrives at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport for a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

<p>Ron Paul takes his seat as he waits to hear testimony from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke about monetary policy before the House Financial Services on Capitol Hill, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>A reporter holds audio recorders while Eric Fehrnstrom, senior advisor to Mitt Romney, talks to reporters on the campaign plane enroute to Atlanta, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Mitt Romney greets audience members as he takes the stage at a campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>A caucus participant writes his presidential candidate preference during the Washington state Republican precinct caucuses in Bellevue, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo </p>

<p>Mitt Romney watches steel being galvanized with Executive Vice President Matt Gregory during a campaign stop at Gregory Industries in Canton, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Audience members pray before a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>A boy cheers before the start of a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Rick Santorum listen to his remarks a campaign rally the American Legion in Westerville, Ohio, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Rick Santorum displays a piece of North Dakota shale while speaking to supporters during an event at the Curb Center on Belmont University's campus in Nashville, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

<p>A supporter of Mitt Romney holds a sign reading "Mitt is Bringing Sexy Back" at a Romney campaign event in Idaho Falls, Idaho, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bradly J. Boner</p>

