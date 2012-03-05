Road to Super Tuesday
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rick Santorum dines on BBQ ribs with his family and staff during a campaign stop at Corky's BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nikki Boertman
Rick Santorum dines on BBQ ribs with his family and staff during a campaign stop at Corky's BBQ in Memphis, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nikki Boertman
Ann Romney reacts after her husband Mitt Romney brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney reacts after her husband Mitt Romney brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rick Santorum walks to his vehicle after a campaign rally the American Legion in Westerville, Ohio, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum walks to his vehicle after a campaign rally the American Legion in Westerville, Ohio, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
A sign reading "Autoworkers can't trust Romney" hangs in a tree outside a campaign stop by Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Youngstown, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign reading "Autoworkers can't trust Romney" hangs in a tree outside a campaign stop by Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Youngstown, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Gregory Industries in Canton, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Gregory Industries in Canton, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney listens as her husband Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney listens as her husband Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rick Santorum greets supporters at a campaign rally at Dayton Christian School in Miamisburg, Ohio, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum greets supporters at a campaign rally at Dayton Christian School in Miamisburg, Ohio, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Audience members eat pancakes at a breakfast campaign event held by Mitt Romney at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members eat pancakes at a breakfast campaign event held by Mitt Romney at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The overflow crowd listens from outside as Mitt Romney speaks at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The overflow crowd listens from outside as Mitt Romney speaks at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rick Santorum, with daughter Elizabeth in tow, arrives at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport for a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Rick Santorum, with daughter Elizabeth in tow, arrives at Peachtree-Dekalb Airport for a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Ron Paul takes his seat as he waits to hear testimony from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke about monetary policy before the House Financial Services on Capitol Hill, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ron Paul takes his seat as he waits to hear testimony from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke about monetary policy before the House Financial Services on Capitol Hill, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A reporter holds audio recorders while Eric Fehrnstrom, senior advisor to Mitt Romney, talks to reporters on the campaign plane enroute to Atlanta, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A reporter holds audio recorders while Eric Fehrnstrom, senior advisor to Mitt Romney, talks to reporters on the campaign plane enroute to Atlanta, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney greets audience members as he takes the stage at a campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney greets audience members as he takes the stage at a campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A caucus participant writes his presidential candidate preference during the Washington state Republican precinct caucuses in Bellevue, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
A caucus participant writes his presidential candidate preference during the Washington state Republican precinct caucuses in Bellevue, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
Mitt Romney watches steel being galvanized with Executive Vice President Matt Gregory during a campaign stop at Gregory Industries in Canton, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney watches steel being galvanized with Executive Vice President Matt Gregory during a campaign stop at Gregory Industries in Canton, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members pray before a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members pray before a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A boy cheers before the start of a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A boy cheers before the start of a campaign rally with Mitt Romney in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rick Santorum listen to his remarks a campaign rally the American Legion in Westerville, Ohio, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rick Santorum listen to his remarks a campaign rally the American Legion in Westerville, Ohio, March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rick Santorum displays a piece of North Dakota shale while speaking to supporters during an event at the Curb Center on Belmont University's campus in Nashville, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Rick Santorum displays a piece of North Dakota shale while speaking to supporters during an event at the Curb Center on Belmont University's campus in Nashville, Tennessee February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A supporter of Mitt Romney holds a sign reading "Mitt is Bringing Sexy Back" at a Romney campaign event in Idaho Falls, Idaho, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bradly J. Boner
A supporter of Mitt Romney holds a sign reading "Mitt is Bringing Sexy Back" at a Romney campaign event in Idaho Falls, Idaho, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bradly J. Boner
Next Slideshows
Kansas City 1976
Images from the last contested nominating convention.
Romney wins in Michigan
Mitt Romney wins a tough contest in Michigan.
Election 2012: Arizona
A look at life in the battleground election state of Arizona.
Election 2012: Michigan
A look at life in Mitt Romney's home state and key election battleground of Michigan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.