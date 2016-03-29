Road to the Final Four
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams celebrates with his team after defeating Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the championship game in the East regional. Carolina won 88-74. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige cuts down the net after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the championship game in the East regional. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse Orange players celebrate after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the championship game of the Midwest regional. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) rebounds aginst Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) during the first half in the championship game in the East regional. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse Orange guard Malachi Richardson falls onto the scorer's table against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half in the championship game of the Midwest regional. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Rex Pflueger (0) goes after a loose ball against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (left) and forward Isaiah Hicks (right) during the first half in the championship game in the East regional. Bob...more
Syracuse Orange players celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the championship game of the Midwest regional. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Cavaliers players react from the bench against the Syracuse Orange during the second half in the championship game of the Midwest regional. Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
The Villanova Wildcats celebrates after beating the Kansas Jayhawks in the South regional final. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates with the trophy after beating the Kansas Jayhawks in the South regional. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas Jayhawks forward Perry Ellis drives to the basket against Villanova Wildcats forward Darryl Reynolds during the first half of the South regional final. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon Ducks forward Dwayne Benjamin and forward Elgin Cook react during their 80-68 loss against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half of the West regional final. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma Sooners guard Buddy Hield celebrates their 80-68 victory against Oregon Ducks winning the West regional final. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Demetrius Jackson reacts after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half in a semifinal game in the East regional. Notre Dame won 61-56. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Wisconsin Badgers bench reacts to a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half in the semifinal game in the East regional. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Maryland Terrapins center Diamond Stone reacts after loosing to the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinal game in the South regional. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Maryland Terrapins guard Rasheed Sulaimon passes the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Perry Ellis and guard Frank Mason III during the first half in the semifinal game in the South regional. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies guard Jalen Jones moves to the basket but is called for charging against Oklahoma Sooners forward Ryan Spangler during the second half of the semifinal game in the West. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats forward Darryl Reynolds dunks the ball against Miami Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu during the second half in the semifinal game in the South. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Villanova Wildcats guard Ryan Arcidiacono and Miami Hurricanes guard Angel Rodriguez go after a loose ball during the first half in the semifinal game in the South regional. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Musketeers guard Remy Abell watches the game-winning shot by Wisconsin Badgers guard Bronson Koenig go in during the second half of the second round. Wisconsin won 66-63. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Roberson goes up for a shot while guarded by Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders forward Karl Gamble and guard Aldonis Foote during the first half of the second round. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson dunks the ball in the second half against the Providence Friars during the second round. The Tar Heels won 85-66. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Providence Friars players celebrate from the bench after scoring against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half during the second round. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Connecticut Huskies guard Daniel Hamilton fouls Kansas Jayhawks forward Landen Lucas in the first half during the second round. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
