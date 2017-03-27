Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 27, 2017 | 2:21pm EDT

Road to the Final Four

The North Carolina Tar Heels bench reacts after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. North Carolina won 75-73. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels bench reacts after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. North Carolina won 75-73. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
The North Carolina Tar Heels bench reacts after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. North Carolina won 75-73. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 23
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (left) and forward Kennedy Meeks battle for a rebound with Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (left) and forward Kennedy Meeks battle for a rebound with Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (left) and forward Kennedy Meeks battle for a rebound with Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 23
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams reacts in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams reacts in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams reacts in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 23
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32) cuts the net after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. North Carolina won 75-73. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32) cuts the net after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. North Carolina won 75-73. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32) cuts the net after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. North Carolina won 75-73. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 23
The North Carolina Tar Heels lift the South Regional champions trophy after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels lift the South Regional champions trophy after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
The North Carolina Tar Heels lift the South Regional champions trophy after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 23
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell cuts down the net after beating the Florida Gators. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell cuts down the net after beating the Florida Gators. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell cuts down the net after beating the Florida Gators. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 23
The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Florida Gators. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Florida Gators. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Florida Gators. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 23
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice dunks the ball against Florida Gators guard KeVaughn Allen. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice dunks the ball against Florida Gators guard KeVaughn Allen. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice dunks the ball against Florida Gators guard KeVaughn Allen. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 23
Kentucky Wildcats fan Jody Sturgill dresses as a Start Wars stormtrooper before the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats fan Jody Sturgill dresses as a Start Wars stormtrooper before the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Kentucky Wildcats fan Jody Sturgill dresses as a Start Wars stormtrooper before the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 23
Florida Gators guard Kasey Hill shoots against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gators guard Kasey Hill shoots against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Florida Gators guard Kasey Hill shoots against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 23
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman is doused by confetti by his players as they celebrate with the trophy after playing against the Kansas Jayhawks. Oregon defeated Kansas 74-60. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman is doused by confetti by his players as they celebrate with the trophy after playing against the Kansas Jayhawks. Oregon defeated Kansas 74-60. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman is doused by confetti by his players as they celebrate with the trophy after playing against the Kansas Jayhawks. Oregon defeated Kansas 74-60. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 23
Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick reacts at the end of the second half against the Oregon Ducks. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick reacts at the end of the second half against the Oregon Ducks. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick reacts at the end of the second half against the Oregon Ducks. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 23
Oregon Ducks cheerleaders celebrate. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks cheerleaders celebrate. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Oregon Ducks cheerleaders celebrate. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 23
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks dunks. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks dunks. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks dunks. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 23
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams celebrates with players on the bench after scoring against the Xavier Musketeers. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams celebrates with players on the bench after scoring against the Xavier Musketeers. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams celebrates with players on the bench after scoring against the Xavier Musketeers. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 23
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder dives for a loose ball against Baylor Bears guard Manu Lecomte. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder dives for a loose ball against Baylor Bears guard Manu Lecomte. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder dives for a loose ball against Baylor Bears guard Manu Lecomte. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 23
Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few and his players celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Xavier Musketeers. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few and his players celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Xavier Musketeers. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few and his players celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Xavier Musketeers. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 23
Xavier Musketeers forward Tyrique Jones jumps onto the scorer's table to celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Musketeers forward Tyrique Jones jumps onto the scorer's table to celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Xavier Musketeers forward Tyrique Jones jumps onto the scorer's table to celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 23
Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick dunks during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers. Kansas defeated Purdue 98-66. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick dunks during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers. Kansas defeated Purdue 98-66. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick dunks during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers. Kansas defeated Purdue 98-66. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 23
Wisconsin Badgers guard Zak Showalter reacts after the Florida Gators hit a game winning shot during overtime. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers guard Zak Showalter reacts after the Florida Gators hit a game winning shot during overtime. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Wisconsin Badgers guard Zak Showalter reacts after the Florida Gators hit a game winning shot during overtime. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 23
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel and UCLA Bruins guard Bryce Alford chase a loose ball as Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe looks on at left. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel and UCLA Bruins guard Bryce Alford chase a loose ball as Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe looks on at left. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel and UCLA Bruins guard Bryce Alford chase a loose ball as Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe looks on at left. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 23
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson loses the ball as he collides with Butler Bulldogs forward Andrew Chrabascz. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson loses the ball as he collides with Butler Bulldogs forward Andrew Chrabascz. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson loses the ball as he collides with Butler Bulldogs forward Andrew Chrabascz. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 23
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esa Ahmad passes the ball to forward Elijah Macon around Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esa Ahmad passes the ball to forward Elijah Macon around Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esa Ahmad passes the ball to forward Elijah Macon around Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Next Slideshows

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Mar 27 2017
Trapped in Mosul

Trapped in Mosul

About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is...

Mar 23 2017
The child jockeys of camel racing

The child jockeys of camel racing

Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.

Mar 23 2017
World Water Day

World Water Day

A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.

Mar 22 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast