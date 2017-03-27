Road to the Final Four
The North Carolina Tar Heels bench reacts after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. North Carolina won 75-73. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (left) and forward Kennedy Meeks battle for a rebound with Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams reacts in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32) cuts the net after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. North Carolina won 75-73. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
The North Carolina Tar Heels lift the South Regional champions trophy after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell cuts down the net after beating the Florida Gators. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Florida Gators. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice dunks the ball against Florida Gators guard KeVaughn Allen. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats fan Jody Sturgill dresses as a Start Wars stormtrooper before the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Florida Gators guard Kasey Hill shoots against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman is doused by confetti by his players as they celebrate with the trophy after playing against the Kansas Jayhawks. Oregon defeated Kansas 74-60. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick reacts at the end of the second half against the Oregon Ducks. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon Ducks cheerleaders celebrate. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks dunks. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams celebrates with players on the bench after scoring against the Xavier Musketeers. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder dives for a loose ball against Baylor Bears guard Manu Lecomte. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few and his players celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Xavier Musketeers. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Musketeers forward Tyrique Jones jumps onto the scorer's table to celebrate after defeating the Arizona Wildcats. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick dunks during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers. Kansas defeated Purdue 98-66. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers guard Zak Showalter reacts after the Florida Gators hit a game winning shot during overtime. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats forward Wenyen Gabriel and UCLA Bruins guard Bryce Alford chase a loose ball as Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe looks on at left. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson loses the ball as he collides with Butler Bulldogs forward Andrew Chrabascz. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esa Ahmad passes the ball to forward Elijah Macon around Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is...
The child jockeys of camel racing
Young jockeys, mostly small children aged 11 or under, race during the International Camel Racing festival in Egypt.
World Water Day
A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.