Pictures | Mon Jan 23, 2017 | 1:36pm EST

Road to the Super Bowl

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
The New England Patriots celebrate. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett celebrate. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
A fan of the New England Patriots holds up a sign. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank celebrates with players. Atlanta won 44-21. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers greet each other following the game. Dan Powers/Appleton Post Crescent via USA TODAY

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders take a picture in the confetti after the game. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan kisses his wife Sarah Marshall Ryan. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
The Atlanta Falcons celebrate. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
The New England Patriots celebrate with the Lamar Hunt Trophy. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after a touchdown by running back LeGarrette Blount. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Bloun moves against a pile of Pittsburgh Steelers defenders. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes off the helmet of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford during the fourth quarter. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Green Bay Packers guard T.J. Lang is carted off the field during the third quarter. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers fumbles the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is brought down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole during the third quarter. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan scrambles after a loose ball during the third quarter. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2017
