Road to the Super Bowl
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
The New England Patriots celebrate. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett celebrate. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
A fan of the New England Patriots holds up a sign. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank celebrates with players. Atlanta won 44-21. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers greet each other following the game. Dan Powers/Appleton Post Crescent via USA TODAY
Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders take a picture in the confetti after the game. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan kisses his wife Sarah Marshall Ryan. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Falcons celebrate. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The New England Patriots celebrate with the Lamar Hunt Trophy. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after a touchdown by running back LeGarrette Blount. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Bloun moves against a pile of Pittsburgh Steelers defenders. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes off the helmet of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford during the fourth quarter. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers guard T.J. Lang is carted off the field during the third quarter. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers fumbles the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is brought down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole during the third quarter. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan scrambles after a loose ball during the third quarter. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
America's new first family
The Trump family in Washington.
Women march on Washington
Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets to lead an unprecedented wave of protests against President Donald Trump.
What the first ladies wore
Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.
World of women's marches
Women turn out for protests around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.