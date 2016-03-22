Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 22, 2016 | 11:35am EDT

Rob Ford: 1969-2016

Then-Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends a gay rights flag raising event at Toronto City Hall, Canada May 17, 2013. Rob Ford, the former mayor of Toronto who gained global notoriety for admitting to smoking crack cocaine while in office, died from cancer on Tuesday, his office said in a statement. The Toronto city councillor, 46, had been undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer that had reoccurred despite surgery and several rounds of chemotherapy. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock

Then-Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends a gay rights flag raising event at Toronto City Hall, Canada May 17, 2013. Rob Ford, the former mayor of Toronto who gained global notoriety for admitting to smoking crack cocaine while in office, died from cancer...more

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2013
Then-Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends a gay rights flag raising event at Toronto City Hall, Canada May 17, 2013. Rob Ford, the former mayor of Toronto who gained global notoriety for admitting to smoking crack cocaine while in office, died from cancer on Tuesday, his office said in a statement. The Toronto city councillor, 46, had been undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of cancer that had reoccurred despite surgery and several rounds of chemotherapy. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock
Close
1 / 24
Rob Ford's wife Renata (L) puts her head down as her husband speaks at a news conference at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. Ford, under pressure to resign after he admitted smoking crack and buying illegal drugs, said at the press conference that he was receiving professional help for drinking problems, but did not step down. He also apologized for using obscene language when he denied allegations that he had sexually propositioned a female aide. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rob Ford's wife Renata (L) puts her head down as her husband speaks at a news conference at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. Ford, under pressure to resign after he admitted smoking crack and buying illegal drugs, said at the press conference...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2013
Rob Ford's wife Renata (L) puts her head down as her husband speaks at a news conference at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. Ford, under pressure to resign after he admitted smoking crack and buying illegal drugs, said at the press conference that he was receiving professional help for drinking problems, but did not step down. He also apologized for using obscene language when he denied allegations that he had sexually propositioned a female aide. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 24
Toronto's Chief Budget Officer Councillor Frank Di Giorgio (L) shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during a budget meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Toronto's Chief Budget Officer Councillor Frank Di Giorgio (L) shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during a budget meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2014
Toronto's Chief Budget Officer Councillor Frank Di Giorgio (L) shares a moment with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during a budget meeting at City Hall in Toronto, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Close
3 / 24
Mayor Rob Ford is congratulated by his children Doug and Stephanie as his wife Renata (R) looks on while watching the municipal election results in Toronto, October 27, 2014. Ford was elected as a city councillor. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Mayor Rob Ford is congratulated by his children Doug and Stephanie as his wife Renata (R) looks on while watching the municipal election results in Toronto, October 27, 2014. Ford was elected as a city councillor. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
Mayor Rob Ford is congratulated by his children Doug and Stephanie as his wife Renata (R) looks on while watching the municipal election results in Toronto, October 27, 2014. Ford was elected as a city councillor. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 24
Mayor Rob Ford visits the Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall where a shooting took place, in Toronto June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Mayor Rob Ford visits the Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall where a shooting took place, in Toronto June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2012
Mayor Rob Ford visits the Toronto Eaton Centre shopping mall where a shooting took place, in Toronto June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
5 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford runs from cameras after exiting an executive council meeting in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford runs from cameras after exiting an executive council meeting in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford runs from cameras after exiting an executive council meeting in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arm wrestles former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to mark the beginning of the "Fan Expo" in Toronto, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arm wrestles former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to mark the beginning of the "Fan Expo" in Toronto, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, August 23, 2013
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arm wrestles former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan to mark the beginning of the "Fan Expo" in Toronto, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs during council beside councillor Giorgio Mammoliti at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs during council beside councillor Giorgio Mammoliti at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2013
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs during council beside councillor Giorgio Mammoliti at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts to a video released of him by local media at City Hall in Toronto, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts to a video released of him by local media at City Hall in Toronto, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, November 07, 2013
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts to a video released of him by local media at City Hall in Toronto, November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
9 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford wipes his face during council at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford wipes his face during council at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2013
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford wipes his face during council at City Hall in Toronto, November 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (L) and his brother Doug on the Ford's weekly radio show at News Talk 1010 in Toronto November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (L) and his brother Doug on the Ford's weekly radio show at News Talk 1010 in Toronto November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2013
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford (L) and his brother Doug on the Ford's weekly radio show at News Talk 1010 in Toronto November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
11 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is pictured during a news conference in Toronto, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is pictured during a news conference in Toronto, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, July 11, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is pictured during a news conference in Toronto, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his house in his car in Toronto, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his house in his car in Toronto, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2013
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford leaves his house in his car in Toronto, May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to his office in gym attire during a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to his office in gym attire during a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Reuters / Thursday, December 05, 2013
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to his office in gym attire during a break in an executive committee meeting at City Hall in Toronto, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Close
14 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a sign that says "Keep Calm and Carry On" at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a sign that says "Keep Calm and Carry On" at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, March 19, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford laughs in front of a sign that says "Keep Calm and Carry On" at City Hall in Toronto, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts during a special council meeting at City Hall in Toronto November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts during a special council meeting at City Hall in Toronto November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2013
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts during a special council meeting at City Hall in Toronto November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Close
16 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford poses with members of the public as he takes part in the East York Canada Day Parade in his first public appearance since returning from a rehabilitation clinic for substance abuse problems in Toronto July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford blows a kiss towards photographers as he gives children a tour of the office during "Take Your Kids to Work Day", at City Hall in Toronto, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford blows a kiss towards photographers as he gives children a tour of the office during "Take Your Kids to Work Day", at City Hall in Toronto, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2013
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford blows a kiss towards photographers as he gives children a tour of the office during "Take Your Kids to Work Day", at City Hall in Toronto, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
18 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, April 17, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
19 / 24
Mayor Rob Ford (R) laughs as he takes part in a Toronto Mayoral election debate with candidates Olivia Chow (L) and David Soknacki in Toronto, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Mayor Rob Ford (R) laughs as he takes part in a Toronto Mayoral election debate with candidates Olivia Chow (L) and David Soknacki in Toronto, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Wednesday, March 26, 2014
Mayor Rob Ford (R) laughs as he takes part in a Toronto Mayoral election debate with candidates Olivia Chow (L) and David Soknacki in Toronto, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
20 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford yells at reporters and photographers to get off of his property in front of his house in Toronto October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford yells at reporters and photographers to get off of his property in front of his house in Toronto October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2013
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford yells at reporters and photographers to get off of his property in front of his house in Toronto October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
21 / 24
Rapper Drake sits with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during an announcement that the Toronto Raptors will host the 2016 NBA All-Star game in Toronto, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Rapper Drake sits with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during an announcement that the Toronto Raptors will host the 2016 NBA All-Star game in Toronto, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 30, 2013
Rapper Drake sits with Toronto Mayor Rob Ford during an announcement that the Toronto Raptors will host the 2016 NBA All-Star game in Toronto, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
22 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at "Ford Fest", a party held by the Ford family where the public is invited, at Thomson Memorial Park in Toronto, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at "Ford Fest", a party held by the Ford family where the public is invited, at Thomson Memorial Park in Toronto, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, July 25, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at "Ford Fest", a party held by the Ford family where the public is invited, at Thomson Memorial Park in Toronto, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
23 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford kisses his daughter during his first appearance since being released from the hospital where he was undergoing cancer treatment at "Ford Fest", a party held by the Ford family where the public is invited, in Toronto, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford kisses his daughter during his first appearance since being released from the hospital where he was undergoing cancer treatment at "Ford Fest", a party held by the Ford family where the public is invited, in Toronto, September...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford kisses his daughter during his first appearance since being released from the hospital where he was undergoing cancer treatment at "Ford Fest", a party held by the Ford family where the public is invited, in Toronto, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Trial of the Ukrainian pilot

Trial of the Ukrainian pilot

Next Slideshows

Trial of the Ukrainian pilot

Trial of the Ukrainian pilot

A Russian court sentenced Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko to 22 years in jail after finding her guilty of complicity in the killing of two Russian...

Mar 22 2016
Self-immolation in Idomeni

Self-immolation in Idomeni

Migrants attempt to set themselves on fire as conditions grow dire on the Greece-Macedonia border.

Mar 22 2016
Cuba connected

Cuba connected

Internet laggard Cuba has once again pledged online access for all its people, acknowledging the country cannot develop without being better connected.

Mar 21 2016
Violence over Donald Trump

Violence over Donald Trump

Tempers flare and punches are thrown over Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Mar 21 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast