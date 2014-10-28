Rob Ford elected to city council
Rob Ford leaves the hall after speaking to supporters after being elected as a councilor in the municipal election in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Rob Ford speaks to supporters after being elected as a councilor in the municipal election in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
A Ford flag sits in a empty bottle of beer at the Ford election party headquarters after the municipal election in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch (CANADA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
Mayor Rob Ford is congratulated by his children Doug and Stephanie as his wife Renata (R) looks on while watching the municipal election results in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rob Ford speaks to supporters after being elected as a councilor in the municipal election in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
The Ford family watch municipal election results in the basement of their family home in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mayor Rob Ford and his children prepare to watch the municipal election results in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rob Ford leaves the hall after speaking to supporters after being elected as a councillor in the municipal election in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Mayor Rob Ford is congratulated by his brother Doug after it was announced that Rob was elected as a city councilor and that Doug was stopped in his bid to become mayor in the municipal election in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Doug Ford gives his father Mayor Rob Ford a high five after it is announced that he won his bid to be a councilor while watching the municipal election results in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Doug Ford points at his father Mayor Rob Ford as he sits with Renata Ford as it is announced that he won his bid to be a councilor is confirmed while watching the municipal election results in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mayor Rob Ford laughs while watching the municipal election results in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Mayor Rob Ford kisses his wife Renata Ford as his children Doug and Stephanie while watching the municipal election results in Toronto, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
