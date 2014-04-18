Edition:
Rob Ford for mayor

<p>Volunteers await the start of the Toronto Mayor Rob Ford campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. The Toronto municipal election set for October 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets a supporter at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporters Linda and Tom Dean pose at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Foam fingers are seen at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporters sit on a fire truck at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Daniel Boone poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Buttons are seen at Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Frances Howes poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes a selfie with supporters at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A man walks by a fire truck with Rob Ford campaign material on it before the Toronto Mayor Rob Ford campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford supporter Janet Campbell poses at Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford addresses supporters during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford reacts on the podium during his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford walks out of the room after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>Toronto Mayor Rob Ford greets supporters after his speech at his campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

<p>A supporter of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford attends Ford's campaign launch party in Toronto, April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Thursday, April 17, 2014

