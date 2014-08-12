Robin Williams: 1951 - 2014
Robin Williams gestures during a panel discussion for his upcoming HBO show "Robin Williams: Weapons of Self-Destruction" at the Television Critics Association Cable summer press tour in Pasadena, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Robin Williams laughs next to co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar at a panel for the television series "The Crazy Ones" in Beverly Hills, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams reacts after receiving the Stand Up Icon Award during the second annual 2012 Comedy Awards in New York April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Cast member Robin Williams attends the world premiere of "Man of the Year" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood October 4, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams arrives at the premiere of the film "World's Greatest Dad" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Robin Williams, star of "Old Dogs", arrives with his companion Susan Schneider at the film's premiere in Hollywood, November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Robin Williams, star of "World's Greatest Dad", greets Mabel, a Boston Terrier featured in the film, at the film's premiere in Los Angeles, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Robin Williams during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Robin Williams smiles with Larry David before a panel discussion for the HBO show "Robin Williams: Weapons of Self-Destruction" at the Television Critics Association Cable summer press tour in Pasadena, July 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams accepts the award for Favorite Scene-Stealing Guest Star for his role on "Law and Order: SVU" from actress Debra Messing at the 35th annual People's Choice awards in Los Angeles, January 7, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ben Stiller, Robin Williams and Ricky Gervais answer reporters' questions in the Smithsonian Castle during a news conference to discuss their movie, "A Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian" in Washington, May 15, 2009. REUTERS/Robert...more
Britain's Prince Charles meets Robin Williams backstage at the Wimbledon Theatre, in London November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Robin Williams sings at the "Idol Gives Back" show at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams hugs Halle Berry after she presented him with the funniest male star award at the 33rd annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Robin Williams attends the premiere of "License to Wed" at the Pacific Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, June 25, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams cheers during the filming of the movie 'Old Dogs' as the New York Mets played the Pittsburgh Pirates at Shea Stadium in New York, July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Robin Williams greets co-star Jeff Goldblum at the world premiere of "Man of the Year" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, October 4, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams poses backstage with his award for favorite funny male star at the 33rd annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams arrives for the European premiere of "Happy Feet " at the Empire cinema in London, November 26, 2006. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Robin Williams and Ivana Trump dance at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2006 event in Mougins, France May 25, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams is interviewed at the premiere of "RV" at the Mann Village theatre in Los Angeles April 23, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams gets slimed by show host Jack Black at the 19th annual Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice awards at the UCLA's Pauley Pavillion in Los Angeles, April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Williams reacts to a question from a member of the audience during the Google keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, January 6, 2006. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Robin Williams, Halle Berry and Ewan McGregor, cast members in the animated motion picture "Robots," pose during the premiere of the film in the Westwood section of Los Angeles, March 6, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Robin Williams prepares to present the award for best animated feature at the 77th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Robin Williams presents the Spirit Award for best feature at the 2005 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, February 26, 2005. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Robin Williams poses back stage with the Cecil B. DeMille award he received at the 62nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mira Sorvino and Robin Williams pose during a photocall to present 'The Final Cut' as part of the festival competition at the 54th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 11, 2004. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Robin Williams poses during a photocall to present 'The Final Cut' as part of the festival competition at the 54th Berlinale International Film Festival, February 11, 2004. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Robin Williams, wearing a camouflage jacket, entertains a cheering crowd of US Army troops at Baghdad airport, December 16, 2003. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Robin Williams holds his Grammy Award to his ear as he poses for photographers at the 45th annual Grammy Awards at New York's Madison Square Garden, February 23, 2003. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
Robin Williams arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of the film "One Hour Photo" in Beverly Hills, August 22, 2002. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Robin Williams jokes with reporters as he arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of the film "One Hour Photo" in Beverly Hills, August 22, 2002. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Robin Williams shares a laugh with rescue workers near the site of the World Trade Center collapse in lower Manhattan, October 17, 2001. Williams spent time with rescue workers as well as surprising their wives with phone calls....more
Scottish comedian Billy Connolly puts his arm around Robin Williams at the finish of the hill race at Lornach Highland gathering in Strathdon, Scotland, August 26, 2000. REUTERS/Jeff J. Mitchell
Robin Williams sings the nominated song "Blame Canada" from the movie "South Park:Bigger,Longer and Uncut" during the Academy Awards, March 26, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Muhammad Ali gets a laugh as he listens to the comic antics of Robin Williams while Billy Crystal looks on prior to Crystal being presented with the American Friends of the Hebrew University National Scopus Award in Beverly Hills, January 28, 1999....more
Robin Williams pauses while putting his signature in cement during ceremonies to honor him at Mann's Chinese Theatre, in Hollywood, December 22, 1998. REUTERS/Rose Prouser
Oscar winners Matt Damon, Robin Williams and Ben Affleck hold their Oscars for their work on the film "Good Will Hunting" at the 70th Annual Academy Awards, March 23, 1998. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Robin Williams shares a laugh with actor Billy Crystal on the stage of New York's Radio City Music Hall during HBO's "Comic Relief 8" show, June 14, 1998. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Robin Williams poses for photographers to promote "Jumanji" February 14, 1996. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem
