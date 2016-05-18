Robin Wright plays her cards
Cast member Robin Wright poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Robin Wright and Ben Foster arrive for the opening night of the Women in the World summit in New York April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Robin Wright poses with her award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama for her role in "House of Cards" at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Robin Wright and Ben Foster arrive at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actors Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey arrive at the premiere of Netflix's television series "House of Cards" at Alice Tully Hall in the Lincoln Center in New York City January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin
Jury member Robin Wright poses during a photocall at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Cast member of The Princess Bride Robin Wright arrives for a special 25th anniversary viewing of the film during the New York Film Festival in New York, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cast member Robin Wright arrives for the premiere of the film "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" in New York December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Robin Wright smiles on the red carpet before attending the screening of her film "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland June 18,2009. REUTERS/David Moir
Actress Robin Wright from the Netflix series "House of Cards" arrives at the AFI Awards 2013 honoring excellence in film and television in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Robin Wright from the Netflix series "House of Cards" arrives at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Robin Wright arrives on the red carpet for the film "Rampart" during the 36th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Actress Robin Wright walks the red carpet at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Robin Wright arrives at the gala presentation for the film "The Conspirator" during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival, September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Actress Robin Wright arrives at the film screening for "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" during the 34th Toronto International Film Festival, September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Jury member Robin Wright arrives on stage for the opening ceremony of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 13, 2009. . REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Cast member Robin Wright arrives at the premiere of "The Conspirator" in New York April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Robin Wright poses during the photocall to present her film 'The private lives of Pippa Lee' at the 59th Berlinale film festival in Berlin, February 9, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Robin Wright and director/screenwriter Rebecca Miller arrive for the screening of the film "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" at the 35th Deauville American film festival in Deauville September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Jury president and French actress Isabelle Huppert (C) arrives with jury members Robin Wright (R) and Italian actress Asia Argento on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Vincere" at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2009. Twenty films...more
Sean Penn, best actor nominee for his role in "Milk," and his wife, actress Robin Wright, arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2009. Sean Penn is dressed in Giorgio Armani and Robin Wright, dressed in Monique...more
Robin Wright and Sean Penn, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "milk", arrive at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 25, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actor Sean Penn (L) and his then wife Robin Wright mingle with other actors before the start of the 10th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, February 22, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Sean Penn arrives with Robin Wright March 23, 1999 at the 11th Annual Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica. Penn was nominated for Best Actor in the 65th Annual Academy Awards for his role in "Dead Man Walking. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
